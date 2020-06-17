Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Now Available for an Effective Price of Rs. 34,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features the S Pen stylus.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 17 June 2020 11:46 IST
The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by an Exynos 9810 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by an Exynos 9810 SoC
  • The smartphone has a triple camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite packs in a 4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched as an affordable starting point for the Galaxy Note 10 series. This smartphone was launched in India at a price of Rs. 38,999 for the base variant and Rs. 40,999 for the top-end model. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite also features the S Pen stylus that helps differentiate the Galaxy Note series from the others in the market. Samsung is now offering a discount on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, making it a lot more affordable. With prices starting at Rs. 34,999 it is definitely a sweet deal.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite offer price

The current price for the base variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is higher than the launch price at Rs. 39,999. But thanks to a Rs. 5,000 cashback offer on Amazon, the effective price is just Rs. 34,999. The higher variant of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is priced at Rs. 36,999. The cashback offer is currently applicable for Citibank credit card and debit cardholders only. This offer from Citibank is valid from June 13, 2020, to August 6, 2020 and buyers will get their cashback in 90 days.

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite packs in a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. It also has support for the S Pen stylus that is exclusive to the Galaxy Note series of smartphone. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC and is paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Storage is set at 128GB for both variants which are further expandable to 1TB via a microSD card.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 12-megapixel main camera with dual-pixel autofocus, 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies. It houses a 4,500mAh battery and has support for fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid display
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Good battery life
  • S Pen stylus
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Lacks IP rating
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor 2.7GHz octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price, Samsung
Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy writes reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
