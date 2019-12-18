Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Renders Leaked, Colour Options Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has leaked in renders, showing off the phone in multiple angles. The phone is seen to feature a hole-punch display placed in the top centre of the screen, similar to that of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. The phone comes with the S Pen support that is expected of the company's Galaxy Note series. The phone will most likely be the stripped down variant of the Galaxy Note 10 series launched earlier this year.

WinFuture has leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The photos show the phone in Black, Red, and White gradient finishes. The renders suggest a flat hole-punch display that isn't curved at the edges making the screen look rather wide. It sports a triple rear camera setup at the back inside a large square-shaped module. Power and volume buttons are housed on the right edge of the screen. The S Pen matches the colour of the back panel, but in the case of the White option, the S Pen is seen sporting a Blue finish.

The cameras at the back reportedly include a 48-megapixel main camera, a wide-angle camera, and a macro lens. It should also sport a 3.5mm audio jack. The report states that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will go on sale in Germany a little later at EUR 670(roughly Rs. 53,000).

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to go on sale before December 27. The S Pen on the phone is reported to support Bluetooth v5.1 bringing in location-tracking features. The support page of the phone with the model number SM-N770F / DS has also gone live, hinting at imminent launch. Key specifications are expected to be the Exynos 9810 soC, 6GB RAM, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

