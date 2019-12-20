Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is largely expected to launch sometime this month, and the phone's pricing has now leaked online. The WinFuture report that released multiple renders of the phone revealing colour options, design details, and much more, has now also leaked the price of the phone. The report says that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite should be priced at EUR 629.99 (roughly) when it launches. It notes that this is the price of the Iberian Peninsula, and it may be higher in other European regions due to higher taxes and duties.

The WinFuture report has added an update to its earlier report to state that the price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be at EUR 629.99. The report earlier said that it should launch in Germany for EUR 670, and this could because of the additional taxes and duties imposed by the country. The new price has been attributed to the Iberian Peninsula region which is located southwest corner of Europe. There is no word on if this phone will launch in India or not, but if it does, its price should be somewhere in the same range.

The recently leaked Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders show that the phone will come in in Black, Red, and White gradient finishes – at least. The renders suggest that the phone will sport a flat hole-punch display, a and triple rear camera setup. In the case of the White model, the S Pen is seen sporting a Blue finish.

Key specifications are tipped to include Exynos 9810 soC, 6GB RAM, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to go on sale before December 27. One big feature is that the S Pen on the phone is reported to support Bluetooth v5.1 bringing in location-tracking features.