Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been launched in India, and the phone, as we already know, is a toned down version of the Galaxy Note 10 that was launched late last year. The phone comes with the company's own Exynos 9810 SoC, packs a large 4,500mAh battery, and sports triple rear cameras at the back. It sports an Infinity-O display with the cutout placed in the centre, and a square-shaped back camera module situated in the upper left corner. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and has the S Pen built-in with Bluetooth integration.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India, sale date, offers

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is priced in India at Rs. 38,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs. 40,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The Samsung phone will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colour options. The pre-bookings open today at 2pm. It will go on sale via all major online and offline retailers starting February 3.

In terms of the launch offers, Samsung is running an upgrade promotion that will offer the existing Samsung smartphone owners a discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on the the purchase of Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite packs 6.7-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio a pixel density of 394ppi. The phone is powered by the 2.7GHz Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Internal storage is set at 128GB, and this can be further expanded via microSD card (up to 1TB).

As for the cameras, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite's triple rear camera setup has a 12-megapixel main camera with Dual Pixel autofocus, an f/1.7 lens, and OIS. It is assisted by a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS for stabilisation. There is also a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture to take care of selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for the proprietary Super-Fast charging technology. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with the S Pen stylus built-in. The stylus supports Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE standard) and offers the usual set of features such as multimedia control, clicking a picture, and Air Commands. It measures at 76.1 x 163.7 x 8.7mm, and weighs at 199 grams.