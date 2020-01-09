Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India has been leaked online. The watered-down variant of the Galaxy Note 10 flagship is said to launch in the country with a starting price of Rs. 35,990. This is significantly lower than the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. To recall, Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 10 Lite last week -- alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with an S Pen and features a triple rear camera setup. It also comes with a hole-punch display design.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India (rumoured)

Citing retail sources, 91Mobiles reports that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India is set at Rs. 35,990 for the 6GB RAM variant, while its 8GB RAM model would debut with a price tag of Rs. 39,990. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 69,999. The reported pricing of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is also lower than the price of the Galaxy Note 9 that often retails at around Rs. 43,000 in the country.

Samsung hasn't announced the official prices of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. However, the smartphone is speculated to launch in India alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite sometime next week.

We've reached out to Samsung India for clarity on the reported prices and will update this space when we hear back. Meanwhile, it is safe to consider the development with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite runs Android 10 with One UI on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 394ppi and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has the S Pen stylus that works with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE standard) and support features such as multimedia controls and Air Commands.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by a 10nm octa-core SoC that is believed to be the company's Exynos 9810, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, Samsung has provided the triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, an f/1.7 lens, and OIS. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). The smartphone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front along with an f/2.2 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports proprietary Super Fast charging technology. Besides, the phone houses an in-display fingerprint sensor.