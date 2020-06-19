Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Cut, Rs. 5,000 Cashback Offer Announced

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price has been reduced to Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB variant, while its 8GB model is available at Rs. 39,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 June 2020 17:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Cut, Rs. 5,000 Cashback Offer Announced

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched in January with a starting price of Rs. 38,999

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price now starts at Rs. 37,999
  • Customers can avail a cashback worth Rs. 5,000 on using an Citibank card
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite also comes bundled with YouTube Premium

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India has been dropped to as low as Rs. 37,999. The new development comes a couple of months after the South Korean giant increased the pricing of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite due to the hike in GST rates of mobile phones to 18 percent from 12 percent. In addition to the price cut, Samsung has also brought a cashback offer under which customers purchasing the Galaxy Note 10 Lite using a Citibank card are entitled to receive Rs. 5,000 cashback. There is also an instant cashback of Rs. 2,000 on online payments other than the ones using a Citibank card.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India, cashback offers

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price has been reduced to Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB variant, while its 8GB model is now available at Rs. 39,999. This shows a drop of Rs. 4,000 from the existing Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 43,999 prices set for both 6GB and 8GB options, respectively. The price cut is of permanent nature, Samsung confirmed to Gadgets 360. Additionally, there is the Rs. 5,000 cashback on Citibank credit and debit card transactions. This brings the price effectively down to Rs. 32,999 for the base variant. Customers who don't have a Citibank card can also avail a Rs. 2,000 instant cashback.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes bundled with a two-month YouTube Premium subscription worth Rs. 258. There is also a no-cost EMI offer for up to nine months.

Samsung has said in a press release that the cashback, YouTube Premium, and EMI offers with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite are valid till June 30. The price drop is already live on Amazon, though it is yet to be reflected on the Samsung India online store. Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom has also confirmed on Twitter that it's applicable through offline stores as well.

Earlier this week, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite also got a Rs. 5,000 cashback offer on Amazon that reduced its starting price effectively to Rs. 34,999. That cashback offer was applicable until August 6. Samsung is yet to provide clarity whether that offer still exists or has been replaced with the fresh one.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched in India in January with an initial price of Rs. 38,999. The phone, however, received an increment due to the GST hike in April.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite runs Android 10 with One UI on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. The phone comes bundled with an S Pen and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. Samsung has also provided a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging but lacks wireless charging.

Can Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite take the value flagship crown from OnePlus phones? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid display
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Good battery life
  • S Pen stylus
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Lacks IP rating
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor 2.7GHz octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Spotted on European Certification Site: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Cut, Rs. 5,000 Cashback Offer Announced
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax to Launch 3 New Smartphone Models in India
  2. Asus ZenFone 7 May Come With 16GB of RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC
  3. June 21 Will Bring the First Annular Solar Eclipse of 2020: What's Next
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Now Selling for an Effective Price of Rs. 32,999
  6. Dish TV, D2h Remove Lock-in Periods for Individual Channels, Channel Packs
  7. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Set for June 25
  8. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  9. Motorola One Fusion+ First Impressions
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Come With 60Hz Display, Tipster Claims
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone SE (2020) to Be Made in India Soon: Report
  2. Motorola Razr (2019) Successor May Have Been Delayed to Next Year
  3. Xiaomi Mi 10 MIUI 11 Update Brings NavIC Support, April 2020 Patch, More
  4. Samsung to Relocate China Display Production to Vietnam: State Media
  5. The Last of Us: Part II Launches on PlayStation 4 With a 77GB Download
  6. Australia's Prime Minister Says Country Under Cyber-Attacks by State Actor
  7. Realme RMX2121 Phone Spotted on TENAA, May Be the Realme X3 Pro
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Cut, Rs. 5,000 Cashback Offer Announced
  9. Dish TV, D2h Remove Lock-in Periods for Individual Channels, Channel Packs, Bouquets
  10. Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Spotted on European Certification Site: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com