Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Pre-Bookings in India Said to Start Next Week, Price Tipped Again

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India tipped to start at Rs. 39,900, a per industry sources cited by IANS.

By | Updated: 13 January 2020 13:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a watered-down version of the standard Galaxy Note 10

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is said to come in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants
  • The phone will be sold in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colours
  • Galaxy Note 10 Lite's S Pen comes with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the company's second premium offering for 2020 after the Galaxy S10 Lite, will be available for pre-bookings next week and available to the customers in the first week of February across retail stores and online platforms, as per industry sources cited by IANS.

IANS also reports that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which comes with the signature S Pen, will be available in two variants -- 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. The 6GB variant is likely to start around Rs 39,900, sources told IANS on Monday, contradicting an earlier report. Galaxy Note 10 Lite is likely to come in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colours in India.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite builds on the legacy of the Galaxy Note series, bringing key premium features such as the latest camera technology, S Pen, immersive display and a long-lasting battery at an accessible price point. Galaxy Note 10 Lite's S Pen comes with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support and Air Command.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite runs Android 10 and is powered by a 4,500mAh non-removable battery. The smartphone on the rear packs a triple rear camera setup with three 12-megapixel cameras, and on the front, it features a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

With the launch of Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite -- along with unveiling new flagship in the US next month -- Samsung is likely to have a formidable lineup of premium smartphones in the country this year.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite that will also be available in India in the first week of February for Rs. 39,999 can be pre-ordered on Flipkart from January 23, IANS reported.

The much-anticipated device in one variant is likely to cost Rs. 39,999 -- giving Chinese player OnePlus a tough competition in this price segment.

Galaxy S10 Lite will house 48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel 'Ultra Wide' and 5-megapixel 'Macro' sensors alongside the new 'Super Steady OIS (optical image stabilisation)'. The device will feature a 32-megapixels selfie camera. The smartphone will come with 6.7-inch, edge-to-edge Infinity-O display, large 4,500mAh battery with super-fast charging and Samsung's ecosystem of apps and services, including Samsung Pay.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Pre-Bookings in India Said to Start Next Week, Price Tipped Again
