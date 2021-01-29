Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update, according to a report. The update brings with it One UI 3.0 and Android 11 features, along with the January 2021 Android security patch. It is rolling out to Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite devices in France as per the report but will likely expand to more regions in the coming weeks. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is eligible to receive two more OS updates in the future.

The One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite carries firmware version N770FXXU7DUA8, as per a report by SamMobile. This is the first major OS upgrade for the smartphone, that launched last January. The over-the-air (OTA) update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has begun rolling out in France, as stated by the report, but is expected to reach more regions in the next few weeks.

If you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and haven't received a notification regarding the update yet, you can check for it manually. Go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

The update will bring with it One UI 3.0 features for the smartphone, such as a refreshed UI design, new camera features, an improved lockscreen, updated stock apps, and more. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will also receive Android 11 features, that include media playback widgets, chat bubbles, conversation sections, and more.

Besides that, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will receive the latest January 2021 Android security patch with the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was included in the list of phones Samsung promised three generations of Android OS updates to. This means that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is eligible to receive Android 12 and Android 13 in the future.

