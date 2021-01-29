Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report

The One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite reportedly carries firmware version N770FXXU7DUA8.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 29 January 2021 10:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report

With the update, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will receive Android 11 features like conversation sections

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has started receiving One UI 3.0 update
  • It brings January 2021 Android security patch for Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • The update has One UI 3.0 features, including an improved lockscreen

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update, according to a report. The update brings with it One UI 3.0 and Android 11 features, along with the January 2021 Android security patch. It is rolling out to Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite devices in France as per the report but will likely expand to more regions in the coming weeks. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is eligible to receive two more OS updates in the future.

The One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite carries firmware version N770FXXU7DUA8, as per a report by SamMobile. This is the first major OS upgrade for the smartphone, that launched last January. The over-the-air (OTA) update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has begun rolling out in France, as stated by the report, but is expected to reach more regions in the next few weeks.

If you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and haven't received a notification regarding the update yet, you can check for it manually. Go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

The update will bring with it One UI 3.0 features for the smartphone, such as a refreshed UI design, new camera features, an improved lockscreen, updated stock apps, and more. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will also receive Android 11 features, that include media playback widgets, chat bubbles, conversation sections, and more.

Besides that, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will receive the latest January 2021 Android security patch with the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was included in the list of phones Samsung promised three generations of Android OS updates to. This means that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is eligible to receive Android 12 and Android 13 in the future.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid display
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Good battery life
  • S Pen stylus
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Lacks IP rating
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor 2.7GHz octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Update, Android 11, One UI 3.0, Samsung
Tanishka Sodhi
