Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Live Images Surface Online, Show Familiar Hole-Punch Design and Triple Rear Cameras

The leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite images reveal the SM-N770F model number.

By | Updated: 1 January 2020 11:44 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter / @Mr_TechTalkTV

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is shown lacking a dedicated Bixby button in the leaked images

Highlights
  • Galaxy Note 10 Lite’s leaked images show it clad in black colour
  • It will pack a triple rear camera setup with three 12-megapixel snappers
  • Galaxy Note 10 Lite is said to debut at CES 2020 this month

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the highly anticipated watered-down (and cheaper) version of the Galaxy Note 10, has appeared in multiple renders so far and its alleged specifications have surfaced online as well. Now, a set of alleged Galaxy Note 10 Lite live images have been leaked, claiming to give us our first real look at the upcoming phone. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite depicted in the leaked live images is identical to what we've already seen in renders, with some familiar design elements such as triple rear cameras, a centrally-positioned hole-punch, and an S Pen stylus to go with it.

The leaked Galaxy Note 10 Lite images come courtesy of TechTalkTV (@Mr_TexhTalkTV), and show the phone in black colour from all angles. The upcoming Galaxy Note 10 series phone can be seen sporting a squarish camera module with three lenses, while a single front camera housed inside a hole-punch is there on the front. The images also depict the S Pen clad in a matching black colour. However, the bezels on the phone - especially the chin - are noticeably thicker compared to those on the Galaxy Note 10.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite appears to have a glass build with a metallic frame running around the edges. The volume and power button are located on the right side, while the SIM slot is on the left. Surprisingly, there is no dedicated Bixby button on the phone. One of the images reveals the Galaxy Note 10 Lite's model number - SM-N770F - something we've come across in previous leaks as well. Another image depicts the phone's boot screen, with the name 'Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite' plastered across the display.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications (expected)   

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is tipped to make its debut at CES 2020, and as per leaked specifications, it will be powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC ticking alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB UFS storage. The phone is said to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) HDR AMOLED display, and will reportedly come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Samsung Fast Charging support. The triple rear camera setup is tipped to include a 12-megapixel main shooter, assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom. Selfies, on the other hand, will be handled by a 32-megapixel front camera.

