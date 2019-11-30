Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ were launched a few months ago, and now new leaks suggest that the company may be working on a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite variant. This variant, as the name suggests, will be a mellowed down version of the Galaxy Note 10. It would see a few downgrades in specifications, and will be offered at a relatively cheaper price point as well. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite camera specifications have been leaked online, alongside possible processor details as well.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal and DroidShout claim that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC. To recall, the Exynos 9810 is the same processor that powered Samsung's previous-gen flagships like the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy S9 duo. The phone is also tipped to sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and the rear camera setup will include a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor at least. There is no word on the exact number of sensors on the back of the rumoured smartphone.

If this information is true, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will see a significant bump in selfie camera, as both the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ offer only 10-megapixel selfie camera up front. However, we recommend you take this leak with a pinch of salt.

The phone was spotted on Geekbench recently, and it was listed to run on Android 10 and pack 6GB RAM. As far as performance goes, the phone scored 667 in Geekbench's single-core test and put up a tally of 2,030 in the multi-core test. Apart from this, nothing else is known about the phone as of yet. A previous report also suggests that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be launched in India next month alongside the Galaxy A91.