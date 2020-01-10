Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was unveiled globally last week alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite. We already know that the Galaxy S10 Lite is coming to India via Flipkart but it looks like the Galaxy Note 10 Lite isn't far behind. Now, thanks to a banner showing its upcoming arrival on Indian retailer Vijay Sales' website, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to launch soon in India. It is a watered-down version of the Galaxy Note 10 smartphone and is expected to launch in India with an affordable price tag. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India was recently tipped as well.

We spotted the banner on popular Indian retailer Vijay Sales' homepage. This hints that the official launch of the smartphone is indeed nearby. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs. 35,990 in India based on recent reports. This new smartphone features an S Pen stylus just like the Galaxy Note 10 and sports a triple camera setup at the back.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a hole-punch display with the punch hole at the center of the display just like it is on the Galaxy Note 10. Samsung is expected to launch the smartphone in two variants, 6GB RAM and 8GB of RAM while storage remains at 128GB. The base variant is said to start at Rs. 35,990 whereas the higher variant will be priced at Rs. 39,990. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is priced at Rs. 69,999 in India.

Since the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has launched internationally, we know that it sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. The phone also comes with a stylus that works via Bluetooth Low-Energy standard. It is powered by a 10nm octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC internationally but the chipset could vary in different markets. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite sports a triple camera setup at the back and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It packs in a 4,500mAh battery and has support for fast charging. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.