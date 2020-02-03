Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has gone on sale in India today. The smartphone, which is the watered down version of the Galaxy Note 10, was launched in India last month. Similar to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with an S Pen and sports an Infinity-O Display. There is also a gradient back finish that comes three distinct colour options. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, in comparison with the Galaxy Note 10, does have some downsides. Those majorly include the dated Exynos processor as well as wireless charging support. The new Samsung phone also comes with a square-shaped rear camera module that includes three image sensors.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India, sale offers

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India is set at Rs. 38,999 for the 6GB RAM option, while its 8GB RAM variant carries a price tag of Rs. 40,999. Both models come in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura Red colour options. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is available for purchase through the Samsung India online store and various offline retailers in the country. It is also expected to soon go on sale through major e-commerce sites including Amazon and Flipkart.

Sale offers on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite include a Rs. 5,000 additional exchange discount that is applicable through the Samsung India online store. Moreover, customers can avail no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 3,249.92 a month via Bajaj Finserv.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched in India last month, just days after its global debut at CES 2020. The smartphone was initially available for pre-bookings in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. There is also the triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also has a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with a tertiary f/2.4 lens. Furthermore, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.2 lens.

In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card slot (up to 1TB). The phone comes bundled with the S Pen stylus that has Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) connectivity and supports features such as Air Actions and Screen Off Memo.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports Super Fast charging technology. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, it measures 163.7x76.1x8.7mm and weighs 199 grams.

