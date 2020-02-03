Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite With S Pen Support, Infinity-O Display Goes on Sale in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a starting price of Rs. 38,999.

By | Updated: 3 February 2020 10:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite With S Pen Support, Infinity-O Display Goes on Sale in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite mimics the design of Galaxy Note 10

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes in two RAM variants
  • The smartphone was launched in India last month
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is available with an exchange discount

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has gone on sale in India today. The smartphone, which is the watered down version of the Galaxy Note 10, was launched in India last month. Similar to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with an S Pen and sports an Infinity-O Display. There is also a gradient back finish that comes three distinct colour options. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, in comparison with the Galaxy Note 10, does have some downsides. Those majorly include the dated Exynos processor as well as wireless charging support. The new Samsung phone also comes with a square-shaped rear camera module that includes three image sensors.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India, sale offers

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India is set at Rs. 38,999 for the 6GB RAM option, while its 8GB RAM variant carries a price tag of Rs. 40,999. Both models come in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura Red colour options. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is available for purchase through the Samsung India online store and various offline retailers in the country. It is also expected to soon go on sale through major e-commerce sites including Amazon and Flipkart.

Sale offers on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite include a Rs. 5,000 additional exchange discount that is applicable through the Samsung India online store. Moreover, customers can avail no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 3,249.92 a month via Bajaj Finserv.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched in India last month, just days after its global debut at CES 2020. The smartphone was initially available for pre-bookings in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. There is also the triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also has a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with a tertiary f/2.4 lens. Furthermore, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.2 lens.

In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card slot (up to 1TB). The phone comes bundled with the S Pen stylus that has Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) connectivity and supports features such as Air Actions and Screen Off Memo.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports Super Fast charging technology. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, it measures 163.7x76.1x8.7mm and weighs 199 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung India, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Leaked in Alleged Hands-on Video, Reveals an Uncomfortably Tall Display
Black Widow Super Bowl Trailer Teases Scarlett Johansson’s Pre-Avengers Family

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite With S Pen Support, Infinity-O Display Goes on Sale in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
  2. Watch the New Super Bowl Trailer for Black Widow
  3. Puma Launches Wear OS Smartwatch in India: All You Need to Know
  4. Realme C3 Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  5. Poco X2 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know Right Now
  6. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55 ‘2020 Edition’ Review
  7. Airtel Select Prepaid Plans Now Offer 400MB Additional Daily Data
  8. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  9. JioTVCamera Accessory for Jio Fiber Set-Top Box Launched in India
  10. How to Correct or Update Voter ID Card Details Online
#Latest Stories
  1. No Time to Die Super Bowl Trailer Promises to ‘Change Everything’ for James Bond
  2. WeWork Appoints Real Estate Veteran Sandeep Mathrani as New CEO
  3. Black Widow Super Bowl Trailer Teases Scarlett Johansson’s Pre-Avengers Family
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite With S Pen Support, Infinity-O Display Goes on Sale in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Leaked in Alleged Hands-on Video, Reveals an Uncomfortably Tall Display
  6. Elon Musk Slams Twitter, Google for Rising Scams, Fake Bots
  7. Poco X2 Launch Date, Samsung Galaxy A51 on Sale, Realme C3, and More Tech News This Week
  8. A Spinning Binary Radio Pulsar Proves Einstein's Theory
  9. iPhone 9 Reportedly Enters Trial Production Ahead of March Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.