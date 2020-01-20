Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is teased to sport the new Text Export feature that will let you write your thought using the S Pen, and then it will convert it into readable text that you can copy, paste, and share.

By | Updated: 20 January 2020 16:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will sport an Infinity-O display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite teasers highlight S Pen features
  • The phone is tipped to be priced at Rs. 39,900 for the 6GB RAM option
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite should pack a 4,500mAh battery

After its international unveil earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is all set to launch in India tomorrow, i.e., January 21. The company is already taking registrations of interest on its official site, and the phone is a more basic version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launched late last year. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup, an S Pen with Bluetooth support, a hole-punch display, and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone is tipped to be priced below the Rs. 40,000 range in India.

Samsung has taken to Twitter to announce that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will launch in India tomorrow. The time of the unveiling hasn't been revealed as of yet, and pricing and availability details should be revealed then. The phone is teased to sport a new Text Export feature that will let you write using the S Pen, and then convert it into readable text that you can copy, paste, and share. A host of S Pen features are teased, namely the remote shutter option that allows you to click a photo without touching the phone. Similarly, users can even play or pause music, or scroll through photos without having to touch the phone screen.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price, specifications (expected)

As per leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 6GB variant is likely to start around Rs 39,900. However, a past report even suggests that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite may start from as low as Rs. 35,990. Because it has already been launched globally, its specifications are known. The phone sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, a 10nm Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC (chipset could very in markets), a 4,500mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Camera wise, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite includes three 12-megapixel sensors at the back, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It offers 128GB of onboard storage, measures 76.1 x 163.7 x 8.7mm, and it tips the scales at 199 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Pre-Bookings in India Said to Start Next Week, Price Tipped Again

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launching Soon in India, Vijay Sales Reveals

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Said to Start at Rs. 35,990

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite With Triple Rear Cameras, Infinity-O Display, and S Pen Launched: Price, Specifications

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launch, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
China Repeats Call on Canada to Release Huawei CFO Meng
Opera Offering Predatory Loans via Android Apps in India, Kenya, and Nigeria: Hindenburg Research

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F2 Lite Sketchy Live Images Appear in YouTuber’s Inbox
  2. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  3. Amazon Starts Rolling Out Electric Delivery Rickshaws in India
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Smartphones
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone May Not Be as Expensive as Galaxy Fold
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: All Details
  7. Realme 3 Pro Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India
  8. In Netflix’s Jamtara, as in Jamtara, Neglect Is the Main Culprit
  9. Xiaomi Rumoured to Launch Mi 10 Series on February 11
  10. Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio UPI Payments Being Enabled for Select Users Through MyJio App: Report
  2. Vodafone Rs. 997 Prepaid Plan With 1.5GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls, 180-Day Validity Launched
  3. Airtel, Google Cloud Partner With Aim to Boost Productivity and Digital Transformation in India
  4. Opera Offering Predatory Loans via Android Apps in India, Kenya, and Nigeria: Hindenburg Research
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. China Repeats Call on Canada to Release Huawei CFO Meng
  7. Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Goes to Canada Court to Fight US Extradition
  8. Samsung Plans to Set Up a Display Factory in India
  9. Saregama Carvaan GX01 Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 1,599
  10. Jio Witnessed 22 Million Heavy Voice Subscribers Churn in Last Quarter: SBI Caps Securities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.