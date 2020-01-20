After its international unveil earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is all set to launch in India tomorrow, i.e., January 21. The company is already taking registrations of interest on its official site, and the phone is a more basic version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launched late last year. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup, an S Pen with Bluetooth support, a hole-punch display, and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone is tipped to be priced below the Rs. 40,000 range in India.

Samsung has taken to Twitter to announce that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will launch in India tomorrow. The time of the unveiling hasn't been revealed as of yet, and pricing and availability details should be revealed then. The phone is teased to sport a new Text Export feature that will let you write using the S Pen, and then convert it into readable text that you can copy, paste, and share. A host of S Pen features are teased, namely the remote shutter option that allows you to click a photo without touching the phone. Similarly, users can even play or pause music, or scroll through photos without having to touch the phone screen.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price, specifications (expected)

As per leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 6GB variant is likely to start around Rs 39,900. However, a past report even suggests that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite may start from as low as Rs. 35,990. Because it has already been launched globally, its specifications are known. The phone sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, a 10nm Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC (chipset could very in markets), a 4,500mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Camera wise, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite includes three 12-megapixel sensors at the back, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It offers 128GB of onboard storage, measures 76.1 x 163.7 x 8.7mm, and it tips the scales at 199 grams.

