Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Spotted on Geekbench, Tips Exynos 9810 SoC, 6GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was sighted on Geekbench carrying the model number SM-N770F

By | Updated: 28 November 2019 15:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Spotted on Geekbench, Tips Exynos 9810 SoC, 6GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is tipped to launch in December this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was spotted running Android 10
  • The phone was listed packing the in-house Exynos 9810 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is said to sport 6GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is apparently a watered-down version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, recently surfaced online with a rumoured launch timeline of December 2019. Now, a new Samsung phone tipped to be the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been spotted on Geekbench carrying the model number SM-N770F. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite's visit to the benchmarking platform revealed some interesting details about the phone such as the processor powering it and the clock speed, the amount of RAM fitted inside, and the software it runs.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite's Geekbench listing was spotted by 91Mobiles and it was uploaded on the benchmarking platform earlier today. The alleged Galaxy S10 Lite was listed on Geekbench with the model number SM-N770F, which is quite similar to the SM-G770F model number of the alleged Galaxy S10 Lite. The Geekbench listing reveals that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will draw power from Exynos 9810 SoC clocked at 1.79GHz, ticking alongside 6GB of RAM. It must be noted the Exynos 9810 is the same processor that powered Samsung's previous-gen flagships like the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy S9 duo.

Samsung has traditionally launched two variants of its flagship phones – one powered by an in-house Exynos SoC and the other based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon-series. We expect Samsung to do something similar in this case as well and might eventually launch a Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Note 10 Lite in some markets. As per a previous report, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be launched in India next month alongside the Galaxy A91.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite's Geekbench listing also mentions Android 10 as the phone's operating system. As far as performance goes, the phone scored 667 in Geekbench's single-core test and put up a tally of 2,030 in the multi-core test. Unfortunately, the Geekbench listing does not reveal any further information about the Galaxy Note 10 Lite's internal hardware.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Specifications, Samsung
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: Discounts on Mi A3, Redmi K20, Poco F1 Revealed; Ecosystem Products, Accessories Get Discounted Too
India's Tattered Telecom Sector Hinges on Government Aid
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Spotted on Geekbench, Tips Exynos 9810 SoC, 6GB of RAM
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Massive Black Hole That 'Shouldn't Even Exist' Spotted in Our Galaxy
  2. Amazon Renews The Family Man for Season 2, Casts Samantha Akkineni
  3. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  4. Mi TV 4X 55-Inch 2020 Edition With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  5. Huawei CEO: We Can Still Be Number 1 Smartphone Maker Without Google
  6. Vivo U20 Next Sale Set for December 2 via Amazon, Vivo.com
  7. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets an Electric Blue Colour Variant in India
  9. Samsung’s Android 10 Roadmap Tips Rollout to Begin in January Next Year
  10. Huawei Launches Smart Screen V75 4K TV, Sound X Smart Speaker
#Latest Stories
  1. India's Tattered Telecom Sector Hinges on Government Aid
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Spotted on Geekbench, Tips Exynos 9810 SoC, 6GB of RAM
  3. Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: Discounts on Mi A3, Redmi K20, Poco F1 Revealed; Ecosystem Products, Accessories Get Discounted Too
  4. Redmi 8 Next Sale Set for December 1 in India via Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  5. Vivo U20 Next Sale Set for December 2 via Amazon, Vivo.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  6. Twitter Rethinks Plan to Delete Inactive Accounts Amid Concerns About Deceased Users
  7. Ghost Stories: Netflix Sets Release Date, Shares First Look for Johar, Kashyap, Akhtar, Banerjee Anthology
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro Electric Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Twitter Testing New Conversation Features From Twttr App, to Roll Out Next Year
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Official Teaser Image Shows Curved Display, Glass Body
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.