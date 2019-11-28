Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is apparently a watered-down version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, recently surfaced online with a rumoured launch timeline of December 2019. Now, a new Samsung phone tipped to be the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been spotted on Geekbench carrying the model number SM-N770F. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite's visit to the benchmarking platform revealed some interesting details about the phone such as the processor powering it and the clock speed, the amount of RAM fitted inside, and the software it runs.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite's Geekbench listing was spotted by 91Mobiles and it was uploaded on the benchmarking platform earlier today. The alleged Galaxy S10 Lite was listed on Geekbench with the model number SM-N770F, which is quite similar to the SM-G770F model number of the alleged Galaxy S10 Lite. The Geekbench listing reveals that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will draw power from Exynos 9810 SoC clocked at 1.79GHz, ticking alongside 6GB of RAM. It must be noted the Exynos 9810 is the same processor that powered Samsung's previous-gen flagships like the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy S9 duo.

Samsung has traditionally launched two variants of its flagship phones – one powered by an in-house Exynos SoC and the other based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon-series. We expect Samsung to do something similar in this case as well and might eventually launch a Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Note 10 Lite in some markets. As per a previous report, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be launched in India next month alongside the Galaxy A91.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite's Geekbench listing also mentions Android 10 as the phone's operating system. As far as performance goes, the phone scored 667 in Geekbench's single-core test and put up a tally of 2,030 in the multi-core test. Unfortunately, the Geekbench listing does not reveal any further information about the Galaxy Note 10 Lite's internal hardware.