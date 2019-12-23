Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite May Launch at CES 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite have previously been rumoured to launch in January as well.

By | Updated: 23 December 2019 19:08 IST
Photo Credit: Winfuture

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (above) and Galaxy S10 Lite will feature an identical hole-punch design

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is tipped to pack triple rear cameras
  • It is said to come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might feature a 48-megapixel camera

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite have been extensively leaked in the past couple of weeks, and both the phones are rumoured to launch early next month. Now, a new report says that the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy S10 Lite might be showcased at the CES 2020, which kicks off on January 7, 2020. The probable CES 2020 debut of the two upcoming Samsung phones makes sense since both the phones have previously been rumoured to launch in January. And with CES being the world's biggest consumer technology show, Samsung might well take to the stage to lift the covers from the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite.

report by Korean Herald claims that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite are ‘likely to make an appearance' at CES 2020. The report doesn't mention whether the information made its way from an insider source or if an executive hinted at the two phones' imminent CES 2020 debut, so do take this with a pinch of scepticism. As for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, we know almost everything about them, ranging from external design to internal specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is said to feature a flat 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) HDR AMOLED display with a hole-punch. It will reportedly be powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage. The phone's triple rear camera setup is said to include a 12-megapixel main camera, assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom support. There will be a 32-megapixel selfie camera to handle selfies and video calls. It will reportedly come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Samsung Fast Charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications (expected)

As for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, it is rumoured to pack a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Galaxy S10 Lite is said to pack a 48-megapixel camera, accompanied by 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and a 5-megapixel macro snapper, while a 32-megapixel camera is there to handle selfies. The upcoming Samsung phone is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Display6.70-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Realme Working on 108-Megapixel Camera Phone, Company’s India CEO Madhav Sheth Reveals

  1. This 23-Year-Old Indian Hacker Is Raking in Big Bucks Finding Bugs
  2. Realme Set to Take on Mi Note 10 Series With 108-Megapixel Camera Phone
  3. Boeing Spacecraft Returns for Earth After Aborted Mission
  4. OnePlus Red Cable Club Offers Free Cloud Storage, OnePlus Care Benefits
  5. Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One to Buy?
  6. NASA Spacecraft Circling the Sun Stumbles Upon a Trail of Shooting Stars
  7. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  8. PUBG Mobile to Fun Race 3D: Top Mobile Games of 2019
  9. Airtel Expands Wi-Fi Calling Availability, Support For More Phones Added
  10. Vivo V17 Review
