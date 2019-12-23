Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite have been extensively leaked in the past couple of weeks, and both the phones are rumoured to launch early next month. Now, a new report says that the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy S10 Lite might be showcased at the CES 2020, which kicks off on January 7, 2020. The probable CES 2020 debut of the two upcoming Samsung phones makes sense since both the phones have previously been rumoured to launch in January. And with CES being the world's biggest consumer technology show, Samsung might well take to the stage to lift the covers from the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite.

A report by Korean Herald claims that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite are ‘likely to make an appearance' at CES 2020. The report doesn't mention whether the information made its way from an insider source or if an executive hinted at the two phones' imminent CES 2020 debut, so do take this with a pinch of scepticism. As for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, we know almost everything about them, ranging from external design to internal specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is said to feature a flat 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) HDR AMOLED display with a hole-punch. It will reportedly be powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage. The phone's triple rear camera setup is said to include a 12-megapixel main camera, assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom support. There will be a 32-megapixel selfie camera to handle selfies and video calls. It will reportedly come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Samsung Fast Charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications (expected)

As for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, it is rumoured to pack a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Galaxy S10 Lite is said to pack a 48-megapixel camera, accompanied by 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and a 5-megapixel macro snapper, while a 32-megapixel camera is there to handle selfies. The upcoming Samsung phone is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

