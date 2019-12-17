Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Spotted on Bluetooth Certification Listing, Tipping S Pen Location Tracking Feature

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Spotted on Bluetooth Certification Listing, Tipping S Pen Location Tracking Feature

The listing suggests Bluetooth 5.1 support for the S Pen.

17 December 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Spotted on Bluetooth Certification Listing, Tipping S Pen Location Tracking Feature

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is tipped to launch this month

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to sport a hole-punch display
  • The phone’s S Pen is reported to come with Bluetooth 5.1 support
  • It brings location tracking feature, enabling new functionalities

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is largely expected to launch soon, as the smaller sibling of the already launched Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. The upcoming phone has now been spotted on the Bluetooth certification site, hinting at support for the latest Bluetooth v5.1 on its S Pen. If true, the next-gen Samsung phone will be the first to support Bluetooth v5.1. With this connectivity, the S Pen should come with location tracking functionality, bringing in a whole new set of possibilities for the stylus.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has once again been spotted listed on the Bluetooth certification site with model number SM-N770F. The description of this listing reads “Note 10 Lite SPEN” hinting that the Bluetooth v5.1 support will be integrated inside the S Pen stylus. One of the big features of Bluetooth 5.1 is location tracking, and if this predicament is true, then the functionality of the S Pen could increase ten-fold. For starters, Galaxy Note 10 Lite users will be able to find their S Pen in the event they misplace it somewhere nearby. Bluetooth 5.1 lets devices track the direction of a Bluetooth signal, making tracking accurate down to centimetre-level.

There could be several new features that the S Pen could perform with Bluetooth v5.1 support, but the listing doesn't mean that the integration is official. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is essentially expected to be a stripped down version of the Galaxy Note 10 series, and adding new features on board wouldn't be the ideal way Samsung would want to go. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+'s S Pen has gesture support, but lack Bluetooth 5.1 support. We'll only know what's officially coming with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, when Samsung decides to announce it. The Bluetooth listing was first spotted by GalaxyClub.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to launch sometime this month, and is tipped to be powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC, pack 6GB RAM, sport a hole-punch display with the cut-out placed in the centre, and triple rear cameras at the back. The phone is expected to sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera and it is said to be priced at EUR 609 (roughly Rs. 47,900)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Spotted on Bluetooth Certification Listing, Tipping S Pen Location Tracking Feature
