Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Renders Show Centrally Positioned Hole Punch, Triple Rear Cameras

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Renders Show Centrally-Positioned Hole-Punch, Triple Rear Cameras

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is tipped to launch later this month.

By | Updated: 5 December 2019 19:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Renders Show Centrally-Positioned Hole-Punch, Triple Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: @OnLeaks x 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite’s camera module resembles that of Google Pixel 4

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite’s alleged renders show an S Pen slot
  • The phone is tipped to pack triple rear cameras housed in a large module
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will sport a centrally-positioned hole-punch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has appeared in multiple leaks over the course of past few weeks, and some of its rumoured specifications have also surfaced online. Now, alleged renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite have been leaked as well. The renders show the Galaxy Note 10 Lite sporting a familiar centrally-positioned hole-punch design that we have seen on the Galaxy Note 10. Over at the back, the phone features a squarish camera module that will reportedly house three imaging sensors and the LED flash.

The alleged Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders comes courtesy of @OnLeaks in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The all-black renders show the Galaxy Note 10 Lite flaunting a clean design with just a hole-punch at the top, much like the standard Galaxy Note 10. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is shown rocking the Galaxy Note series' signature element, the S Pen stylus. Interestingly, the phone also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, something that is absent on the Galaxy Note 10.

Over at the back, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is shown sporting a large camera module that looks more like the Google Pixel 4's than the one we've seen on leaked Galaxy A91 aka Galaxy S10 Lite renders. It is said that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come equipped with triple rear cameras. As per a previous leak, the phone will pack a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor at the back, while a 32-megapixel camera will handle selfies and video calls. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite was recently spotted on Geekbench as well, packing the in-house Exynos 9810 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and running Android 10.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is tipped to debut as the Galaxy A81 in some markets, similar to how the Galaxy S10 Lite is rumoured to be a rebranded as the Galaxy A91 in some regions. Coming back to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, it will flaunt a curved glass design and will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is tipped to pack a display that will measure between 6.5-inch and 6.7-inch diagonally, while dimensions of the phone are tipped to be 163.9 x 76 x 8.6mm. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is tipped to rumoured later this month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Renders Show Centrally-Positioned Hole-Punch, Triple Rear Cameras
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Announces Prepaid Recharge Plans: All You Need to Know
  2. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How They Compare
  3. WhatsApp Users in Kashmir Being Removed From the Platform: Here's Why
  4. Jio Unveils Rs. 1,776 All-in-One Prepaid Recharge Ahead of Tariff Hike
  5. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  6. Vu Ultra Android Smart TV Review
  7. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  8. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  9. All You Need to Know About Inside Edge Season 2
  10. WhatsApp Dark Mode Elements Spotted Being Added to Android Beta App
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Renders Show Centrally-Positioned Hole-Punch, Triple Rear Cameras
  2. WhatsApp Users in Kashmir Being Removed as Internet Shutdown Crosses 120 Days
  3. Samsung The Wall TVs Launched in India, Starting From a Whopping Rs. 3.5 Crores
  4. D2h Magic Voice Enabled Stick With Amazon Alexa Integration Launched at Rs. 1,199
  5. Vivo iQoo Neo 855 Racing Edition With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Up to 12GB of RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. PUBG Mobile to Soon Get 90fps, True 10-Bit HDR Support; PUBG Lands on PlayStation Now
  7. Apple Admits Some Entry-Level 2019 MacBook Pro Models Shut Down Randomly, Details Fix
  8. iPhone 11 Pro Found Collecting Location Even When Told Not To, Apple Says 'Expected Behaviour'
  9. India Among Top Five Worst Countries for Privacy of People’s Biometric Data, Report Claims
  10. Vivo U20 Next Sale on December 9 via Amazon, Vivo.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.