Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has appeared in multiple leaks over the course of past few weeks, and some of its rumoured specifications have also surfaced online. Now, alleged renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite have been leaked as well. The renders show the Galaxy Note 10 Lite sporting a familiar centrally-positioned hole-punch design that we have seen on the Galaxy Note 10. Over at the back, the phone features a squarish camera module that will reportedly house three imaging sensors and the LED flash.

The alleged Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders comes courtesy of @OnLeaks in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The all-black renders show the Galaxy Note 10 Lite flaunting a clean design with just a hole-punch at the top, much like the standard Galaxy Note 10. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is shown rocking the Galaxy Note series' signature element, the S Pen stylus. Interestingly, the phone also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, something that is absent on the Galaxy Note 10.

Over at the back, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is shown sporting a large camera module that looks more like the Google Pixel 4's than the one we've seen on leaked Galaxy A91 aka Galaxy S10 Lite renders. It is said that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come equipped with triple rear cameras. As per a previous leak, the phone will pack a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor at the back, while a 32-megapixel camera will handle selfies and video calls. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite was recently spotted on Geekbench as well, packing the in-house Exynos 9810 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and running Android 10.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is tipped to debut as the Galaxy A81 in some markets, similar to how the Galaxy S10 Lite is rumoured to be a rebranded as the Galaxy A91 in some regions. Coming back to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, it will flaunt a curved glass design and will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is tipped to pack a display that will measure between 6.5-inch and 6.7-inch diagonally, while dimensions of the phone are tipped to be 163.9 x 76 x 8.6mm. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is tipped to rumoured later this month.