Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A50, and Samsung Galaxy S9 series are now receiving the November 2020 security update, as per reports. Both the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ phones are receiving the new firmware update with the November 2020 security patch. Users in Germany are reportedly receiving it currently, and other markets in Europe should get it soon. Similarly, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite users with model SM-N770F in Spain are reportedly receiving the latest security patch as well. The company details that the November 2020 patch fixes five critical vulnerabilities, along with a host of other high and moderate threats.

SamMobile reports that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is receiving the November 2020 Android security update. The rollout is a gradual one, and it has reached users in Spain. Samsung reportedly has commenced the rollout for the model number SM-N770F across Europe and users should get a notification in the coming weeks. The same publication reports the commencement of November 2020 patch rollout for the Samsung Galaxy A50 as well. The update is rolling out to select variants for now, and the firmware version is reported to be A505FNXXS5BTJ4. It is a gradual rollout and users should keep checking for the update in Settings.

Both Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ are also receiving the November 2020 update, SamMobile reports. The update is rolling out for uses in Germany, and other European markets should get the update soon. For all the eligible phones mentioned above, head to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

The November 2020 security patch update from Samsung fixes five critical bugs, 29 high threats, and 31 moderate threats as well. It also fixes five Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures (SVE) that allowed for Factory Reset Protection bypass through Secure Folder. The update also fixes a bug that allowed exploitation of S Secure app and get access to Gallery. The S Secure app is available for users in China and India only. This update also fixes a vulnerability plagued on handsets running on Exynos 990 SoC and running on Android 10. This bug allowed for threat actors to execute arbitrary code leading to possible exposure of sensitive data.

