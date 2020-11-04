Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A50, Galaxy S9 Series Start Receiving November 2020 Patch Update: Reports

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite users with model SM-N770F in Spain are reportedly receiving the latest security patch first.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 November 2020 17:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite users can check for the update in Settings

  • Samsung Galaxy A50 update comes with firmware A505FNXXS5BTJ4
  • The November 2020 patch fixes five critical bugs
  • It solves an issue with the S Secure app that exposed Gallery data

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A50, and Samsung Galaxy S9 series are now receiving the November 2020 security update, as per reports. Both the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ phones are receiving the new firmware update with the November 2020 security patch. Users in Germany are reportedly receiving it currently, and other markets in Europe should get it soon. Similarly, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite users with model SM-N770F in Spain are reportedly receiving the latest security patch as well. The company details that the November 2020 patch fixes five critical vulnerabilities, along with a host of other high and moderate threats.

SamMobile reports that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is receiving the November 2020 Android security update. The rollout is a gradual one, and it has reached users in Spain. Samsung reportedly has commenced the rollout for the model number SM-N770F across Europe and users should get a notification in the coming weeks. The same publication reports the commencement of November 2020 patch rollout for the Samsung Galaxy A50 as well. The update is rolling out to select variants for now, and the firmware version is reported to be A505FNXXS5BTJ4. It is a gradual rollout and users should keep checking for the update in Settings.

Both Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ are also receiving the November 2020 update, SamMobile reports. The update is rolling out for uses in Germany, and other European markets should get the update soon. For all the eligible phones mentioned above, head to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

The November 2020 security patch update from Samsung fixes five critical bugs, 29 high threats, and 31 moderate threats as well. It also fixes five Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures (SVE) that allowed for Factory Reset Protection bypass through Secure Folder. The update also fixes a bug that allowed exploitation of S Secure app and get access to Gallery. The S Secure app is available for users in China and India only. This update also fixes a vulnerability plagued on handsets running on Exynos 990 SoC and running on Android 10. This bug allowed for threat actors to execute arbitrary code leading to possible exposure of sensitive data.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid display
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Good battery life
  • S Pen stylus
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Lacks IP rating
  • Low-light video could be better
Display 6.70-inch
Processor 2.7GHz octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Very good display
  • Impressive battery life
  • Useful camera features
  • Bad
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A50 review
Display 6.40-inch
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 25-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality and compact design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear camera
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9 review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9+ review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, November 2020 Security Patch, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Others Fined Over $1 Million Each for Not Appointing a Turkey Representative
Samsung Reportedly Planning to Supply Exynos Chips to Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo in 2021

