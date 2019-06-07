Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is now reported to launch on August 10. South Korean media is now reporting the launch date, suggesting that the phone launch is just over two months away. The Galaxy Note 10 rumour mill is picking up pace, and the phone was recently leaked in 360 degree renders as well. Separately, Samsung Galaxy Fold relaunch is now reported to take place in July. The company will host an event later this month, and make it available next month.

ETNews now reports that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch event will be held on August 10. To recall, the Galaxy Note 9 launch event was held on August 9, and it went on sale on August 24. If we were to heavily speculate and Samsung were to follow this predictable trend, then the Galaxy Note 10 should be available in markets from August 25. Of course, this is all pure guesswork, so take it very lightly.

The Galaxy Note 10 is rumoured to launch in two variants this time around. The ‘Pro' variant is said to offer pressure sensitive edges and lack physical buttons. The Galaxy Note 10 is said to not come with the dedicated Bixby button seen on recent flagships either. The upcoming phone is expected to be priced at around $1,100-1,200 (roughly Rs. 76,000-83,000).

A separate report out of South Korea suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Fold will be relaunched next month. The report says that Samsung will host a press event sometime this month, and make the phone available in July. The Galaxy Fold launch date was set at April 26, but that was cancelled after several review units were damaged after display film removal. The company refunded all pre-orders as well.