Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India Launch Said to Be on August 20

Samsung, which is set to unveil two Galaxy Note devices - Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ - in New York on Wednesday, is said to launch the duo in India on August 20. The smartphones, which would either be powered by the new Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/ 855 Plus, are set to go on sale globally, including in India, either on August 22 or August 23, informed sources told IANS.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will have 6.8-inch screen while the smaller one will sport 6.3-inch screen for a 100 percent palm-size fit. While Galaxy Note 10 is likely to come with 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage, it is expected that Galaxy Note 10+ is likely to come with a massive 12GB RAM with 512GB inbuilt storage.

As per earlier reports, Galaxy Note 10+ would be 5G-ready as well. The Galaxy Note 10+ will house a large 4,300mAh battery with superfast charging technology and the smaller Note device would come with a 3,500mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note smartphones with edge-to-edge Infinity-O Display will also provide a unified S Pen experience. The S Pen is likely to get air actions or gesture navigation this time, allowing users to perform cool tricks while taking pictures or making power point presentations.

Both the devices will have top-of-the-line features for gamers. Microsoft is partnering Samsung to provide users with seamless connection between the PC and Galaxy Note 10 devices.

The new Galaxy Watch Active 2 that was launched globally on Monday and Galaxy Tab S6 would still take some time to arrive in India.