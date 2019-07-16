The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is all set to launch very soon. The South Korean technology giant will be unveiling its upcoming mid-year flagship smartphone at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, on August 7. As we head closer to the release, more and more leaks about the phone have started popping up online. Now, an alleged Geekbench listing of the Galaxy Note 10 has been spotted online. The listing shows that the smartphone bears the model number SM-970F, and it is sporting the company's in-house Exynos 9825 processor under the hood.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with the model number SM-970F, will be powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The SoC got a single-core score of 4,495 and a multi-core score of 10,223 on the Geekbench. Among other information, this phone is seen running on Android 9.0 Pie OS, which isn't really a surprise.

There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 variant of the Galaxy Note 10 as well that bears the model number SM-970V. It got listed on Geekbench last month, and when you look at the scores, its quite evident that the Exynos version (SM-970F) fared better in the single-core test considering the Snapdragon variant (SM-970V) had 12GB of RAM. Though their multi-core scores are almost the same.

Additionally, the Galaxy Note 10 with the model number SM-N970B, also got listed last month, and the scores of the SM-970F show a marked improvement over the SM-N970B. Clearly, Samsung has spent time optimising the performance of the Exynos 9825.

This year, Samsung is rumoured to launch three models in the Galaxy Note line-up - Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, and Samsung Galaxy Note 5G. We'll get to know the complete details when these smartphones are finally unveiled on August 7 in New York.