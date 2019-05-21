Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Tipped to Come With Vertical Rear Camera Setup, Hole Punch Display

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Tipped to Come With Vertical Rear Camera Setup, Hole-Punch Display

This year might see a change in the camera positioning of the Galaxy Note 10.

By | Updated: 21 May 2019 18:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Tipped to Come With Vertical Rear Camera Setup, Hole-Punch Display

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 seen here sporting a horizontal rear camera setup

Highlights
  • New positions of the camera placements on Galaxy Note 10 tipped
  • Vertical camera setup rumoured to be at the back
  • The Galaxy Note 10 is still months away from an official release

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is shaping up to be a pretty formidable upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 9. According to a new leak, the Galaxy Note 10 is going to sport a vertically aligned rear camera setup unlike the Galaxy Note 9 or even the Galaxy Note 8, both of which launched in the market sporting horizontal rear camera setups. Also, as far as the front camera setup goes, the placement for it is also going to see a change.

According to famed tipster Ice Universe, the two biggest changes that are about to come to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are in the position of both the front and rear cameras.

Now, this isn't something that the company hasn't done before, as we already know that the Galaxy Fold, as well as many mid-range devices in the company's portfolio of smartphones, sport a vertically aligned rear camera setup. So, this move can be seen as an effort from Samsung to accommodate a much bigger battery in the Galaxy Note 10 in comparison to its predecessor.

As for the front camera setup, it is rumoured to be of the hole-punch variety just like the Galaxy S10 devices. And, according to Ice Universe, who tweeted last month, “Da Vinci is symmetrical”, we can make a wild guess that the front-camera might be centred as opposed to the ones that are on the sides on the Galaxy S10 devices. Of course, we can't guarantee the exact details, so take this information with a pinch of salt.

As we reported last month, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is still months away from its official launch. And if the leaks are to be believed, then this year we are going to be graced by not one but two versions of the smartphone, the standard Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Some Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL Early Adopters Are Reporting Misaligned Cutouts for Speaker Grille, USB Type-C Port
US President Donald Trump Says He Uses Twitter as a 'Typewriter'
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Tipped to Come With Vertical Rear Camera Setup, Hole-Punch Display
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  2. JVC 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India
  3. Airtel Select Prepaid Plans Now Offer 400MB Additional Daily Data
  4. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  5. Nokia 3.2 With 4,000mAh Battery, 6.26-Inch Display Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Reveals New India-Specific Features Coming to OxygenOS
  7. Tata Sky Offers 4 New Broadcaster Packs Starting at Rs. 49
  8. Boat Airdopes 411 Truly Wireless Earphones Launched
  9. Honor 20 Pro With 3X Zoom, Honor 20 With 4 Rear Cameras Launched: Updates
  10. Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.