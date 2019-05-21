The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is shaping up to be a pretty formidable upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 9. According to a new leak, the Galaxy Note 10 is going to sport a vertically aligned rear camera setup unlike the Galaxy Note 9 or even the Galaxy Note 8, both of which launched in the market sporting horizontal rear camera setups. Also, as far as the front camera setup goes, the placement for it is also going to see a change.

According to famed tipster Ice Universe, the two biggest changes that are about to come to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are in the position of both the front and rear cameras.

Da Vinci's two biggest changes:

1.Change the front camera position

2.Change the rear camera position — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2019

Now, this isn't something that the company hasn't done before, as we already know that the Galaxy Fold, as well as many mid-range devices in the company's portfolio of smartphones, sport a vertically aligned rear camera setup. So, this move can be seen as an effort from Samsung to accommodate a much bigger battery in the Galaxy Note 10 in comparison to its predecessor.

As for the front camera setup, it is rumoured to be of the hole-punch variety just like the Galaxy S10 devices. And, according to Ice Universe, who tweeted last month, “Da Vinci is symmetrical”, we can make a wild guess that the front-camera might be centred as opposed to the ones that are on the sides on the Galaxy S10 devices. Of course, we can't guarantee the exact details, so take this information with a pinch of salt.

As we reported last month, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is still months away from its official launch. And if the leaks are to be believed, then this year we are going to be graced by not one but two versions of the smartphone, the standard Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Pro.