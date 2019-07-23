Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch Teased by Flipkart, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks

The Galaxy Note 10 duo’s front camera will reportedly support night mode.

By | Updated: 23 July 2019 15:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch Teased by Flipkart, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks

The updated S Pen is tipped to support air gestures for navigating the phone’s UI

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 duo is tipped to support sound focus feature
  • Galaxy Note 10+ will come with a 25W charger, as per a new leak
  • Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly be powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is less than two weeks away from going official, but ahead of the launch, Flipkart has begun teasing the arrival of Samsung's next flagship. Additionally, a tonne of new details have surfaced regarding the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus duo, such as battery capacity of the two phones, display size and resolution, colour and storage variants, etc. The latest leak claims that the Galaxy Note 10's updated S Pen will come with air gesture support and that the front camera will also support Night Mode for low-light photography.

Starting with the Flipkart teaser, the Indian e-commerce giant now has a microsite that highlights the August 8 (India time) Galaxy Unpacked event date and also shows a short teaser highlighting the Galaxy Note 10's S Pen. While the Flipkart teaser reveals nothing new, it acts as a confirmation that the Galaxy Note 10 will be certainly offered by Flipkart in India.

Adding to the plethora of Galaxy Note 10 leaks, a new report by TechManiacs states that the Galaxy Note 10 will feature a 6.3-inch display with a full-HD+ resolution. While the screen size is in line with previous leaks, the full-HD+ resolution differs from a previous report claiming that the Galaxy Note 10 will pack a 6.3-inch panel with a QHD+ resolution and HDR 10+ support. The larger Galaxy Note 10+ is tipped to pack a 6.8-inch display with an identical resolution, which again is a little different from the 6.7-inch display we've come across in leaks so far.

galaxy note10 leak iceuniverse Galaxy Note 10

A pair of new leaked images show the Galaxy Note 10 and its Plus variant side-by-side
Photo Credit: Twitter / @UniverseIce

 

The Galaxy Note 10+ is tipped to arrive in a gradient white and black colour option, while the standard Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly be offered in a red colour option as well. Both the phones are tipped to drop the 3.5mm headphone jack, just as the recent render leak had indicated. The headphone jack's omission on the two phones has reportedly allowed Samsung to increase the battery capacity of the two phones by 100mAh.

As far battery capacity goes, the fresh leak claims that the Galaxy Note 10 will pack a 3,500mAh battery and its larger sibling will come equipped with a 4,300 mAh juicer. The Galaxy Note 10's 3,500mAh battery is surprisingly smaller than the Galaxy Note 9's, but the capacity revealed by the latest leak differs from another report claiming that the phone will pack a 3,400mAh battery. Also, the 4,300mAh capacity for the Galaxy Note 10+ tipped by the new leak differs from the 4,500mAh capacity suggested by another leak.

It is also being tipped that the Galaxy Note 10+ will pack 12GB RAM only and its base variant will come with 256GB storage, just like a previous report had claimed. Another piece of noteworthy information revealed by the latest leak is that the S Pen will come with gesture support, allowing users to scroll through the gallery without touching the phone's display and do a lot more. Moreover, the stylus will reportedly produce sounds like a highlight marker while jotting down notes.

It is also being tipped that the two phones will also support night mode for the front camera and will have a live focus feature, just like the one on the Huawei P30 Pro. Additionally, an audio zoom feature seen on a handful of LG phones that allows users to enhance audio on a point of focus in a video, will also make its way to the Galaxy Note 10 duo.Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro Cover source onleaks pricebaba

Moreover, the Galaxy Note 10 is tipped to support 25W charging while the Galaxy Note 10+ will reportedly support 45W charging, but the fast charging adapter won't come inside the retail package. As per an older report, the Galaxy Note+ will be shipped with a 25W charger, while the 45W charger will be sold separately.

The dedicated Bixby button is said to have been removed, just as leaked case renders had indicated. The latest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leak makes a few claims that differ from previous leaks coming from more reliable sources, so process the new information with a healthy dose of scepticism.

Noted tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has tweeted that the Galaxy Note 10 will feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Moreover, the Samsung flagship will pack a 3,600mAh battery with 45W charging support and 25W charge share, supposedly for reverse wireless charging.

The Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch display that will be kept lit by a 4,300mAh battery, and that it will have a microSD slot for storage expansion. Also, the Galaxy Note 10+ will have an additional depth-sensing camera at the back. The updated S Pen will reportedly support what is called “air gestures”. Lastly, tipster Ice Universe has shared images of the Galaxy Note 10+ and the Galaxy Note 10 side-by-side, showing their front and rear panel.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung, Flipkart
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Realme X First Update Brings July Security Patch, System Improvements, and More to China: Report
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch Teased by Flipkart, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio GigaFiber Services May Debut Commercially on August 12
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
  3. Redmi K20 Pro Review
  4. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  5. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  6. Asus ROG Phone 2 With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC Unveiled
  7. Asus ZenFone Max M2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
  8. Vivo Y12 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Vivo Y12, Vivo Y15 (2019) Reportedly Coming to India Soon
  10. Apple Releases iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS Updates: Here's What's New
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro With Kirin 810 SoC, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch Teased by Flipkart, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  3. Realme X First Update Brings July Security Patch, System Improvements, and More to China: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy A70 Update Brings Super Steady Video Recording Feature, May Security Patch: Report
  5. BSNL Launches 'Star' Membership With New Rs. 498 Prepaid Recharge Plan
  6. Redmi Phone With 64-Megapixel Sensor Will Feature Quad Camera Setup: Xiaomi
  7. Facebook's Libra Currency Spawns Wave of Fakes, Including on Facebook Itself
  8. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series Finds First Cast Member in Markella Kavenagh: Report
  9. iOS 12.4, watchOS 5.3, macOS 10.14.6, and tvOS 12.4 - See What's New and How to Install
  10. Boult Audio Vibe ‘Truly Wireless’ Speakers Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,699
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.