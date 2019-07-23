Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is less than two weeks away from going official, but ahead of the launch, Flipkart has begun teasing the arrival of Samsung's next flagship. Additionally, a tonne of new details have surfaced regarding the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus duo, such as battery capacity of the two phones, display size and resolution, colour and storage variants, etc. The latest leak claims that the Galaxy Note 10's updated S Pen will come with air gesture support and that the front camera will also support Night Mode for low-light photography.

Starting with the Flipkart teaser, the Indian e-commerce giant now has a microsite that highlights the August 8 (India time) Galaxy Unpacked event date and also shows a short teaser highlighting the Galaxy Note 10's S Pen. While the Flipkart teaser reveals nothing new, it acts as a confirmation that the Galaxy Note 10 will be certainly offered by Flipkart in India.

Adding to the plethora of Galaxy Note 10 leaks, a new report by TechManiacs states that the Galaxy Note 10 will feature a 6.3-inch display with a full-HD+ resolution. While the screen size is in line with previous leaks, the full-HD+ resolution differs from a previous report claiming that the Galaxy Note 10 will pack a 6.3-inch panel with a QHD+ resolution and HDR 10+ support. The larger Galaxy Note 10+ is tipped to pack a 6.8-inch display with an identical resolution, which again is a little different from the 6.7-inch display we've come across in leaks so far.

A pair of new leaked images show the Galaxy Note 10 and its Plus variant side-by-side

Photo Credit: Twitter / @UniverseIce

The Galaxy Note 10+ is tipped to arrive in a gradient white and black colour option, while the standard Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly be offered in a red colour option as well. Both the phones are tipped to drop the 3.5mm headphone jack, just as the recent render leak had indicated. The headphone jack's omission on the two phones has reportedly allowed Samsung to increase the battery capacity of the two phones by 100mAh.

As far battery capacity goes, the fresh leak claims that the Galaxy Note 10 will pack a 3,500mAh battery and its larger sibling will come equipped with a 4,300 mAh juicer. The Galaxy Note 10's 3,500mAh battery is surprisingly smaller than the Galaxy Note 9's, but the capacity revealed by the latest leak differs from another report claiming that the phone will pack a 3,400mAh battery. Also, the 4,300mAh capacity for the Galaxy Note 10+ tipped by the new leak differs from the 4,500mAh capacity suggested by another leak.

It is also being tipped that the Galaxy Note 10+ will pack 12GB RAM only and its base variant will come with 256GB storage, just like a previous report had claimed. Another piece of noteworthy information revealed by the latest leak is that the S Pen will come with gesture support, allowing users to scroll through the gallery without touching the phone's display and do a lot more. Moreover, the stylus will reportedly produce sounds like a highlight marker while jotting down notes.

It is also being tipped that the two phones will also support night mode for the front camera and will have a live focus feature, just like the one on the Huawei P30 Pro. Additionally, an audio zoom feature seen on a handful of LG phones that allows users to enhance audio on a point of focus in a video, will also make its way to the Galaxy Note 10 duo.

Moreover, the Galaxy Note 10 is tipped to support 25W charging while the Galaxy Note 10+ will reportedly support 45W charging, but the fast charging adapter won't come inside the retail package. As per an older report, the Galaxy Note+ will be shipped with a 25W charger, while the 45W charger will be sold separately.

The dedicated Bixby button is said to have been removed, just as leaked case renders had indicated. The latest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leak makes a few claims that differ from previous leaks coming from more reliable sources, so process the new information with a healthy dose of scepticism.

Noted tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has tweeted that the Galaxy Note 10 will feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Moreover, the Samsung flagship will pack a 3,600mAh battery with 45W charging support and 25W charge share, supposedly for reverse wireless charging.

The Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch display that will be kept lit by a 4,300mAh battery, and that it will have a microSD slot for storage expansion. Also, the Galaxy Note 10+ will have an additional depth-sensing camera at the back. The updated S Pen will reportedly support what is called “air gestures”. Lastly, tipster Ice Universe has shared images of the Galaxy Note 10+ and the Galaxy Note 10 side-by-side, showing their front and rear panel.

