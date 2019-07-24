Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series may have be capable of taking much better low-light photos than the Galaxy S10 series. Two new Samsung trademarks have been spotted on European patent site EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office), and these trademarks are dubbed as AI ISO and Smart ISO. This suggests that Samsung could introduce these new ISO-related features on the camera when it launches the Galaxy Note 10. These features weren't present on the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, which indicates the Galaxy Note 10 range will be the first to receive the features, and may be equipped in taking better low-light photos.

EUIPO has two trademark listings going by the name AI ISO and Smart ISO. The term ISO in the photography language means the sensitivity of the image sensor in different lightning conditions. Judging by the trademark names, it suggests that these features could bring a way in which ISO can be manipulated automatically to create a better end result. This could result in better low-light photography if the two features are integrated on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

Given that the trademarks were spotted so close to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch event on August 7, we can't help but speculate that the Galaxy Note 10 will have a better camera than the Galaxy S10 family. These two trademarks were first spotted by LetsGoDigital.

Speaking about the camera, the Galaxy Note 10 series is tipped to pack variable aperture. It will feature a 12-megapixel primary camera which will switch between f/1.5, f/1.8, and f/2.4 aperture values to produce photos with the most optimal exposure. There will be an additional 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and another 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The only difference between the Galaxy Note 10+ and the Galaxy Note 10's camera hardware is that the former will have an additional ToF sensor.

Almost everything about the Galaxy Note 10 series has been leaked, leaving very little to the imagination. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ are expected to arrive with improved S Pen that offers gesture support as well. The phone, as mentioned, is set to launch on August 7 where pricing and availability details will also be made official.