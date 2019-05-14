Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is still a few months away from its official launch, but as per leaks, the company plans to launch two versions of the phone – the standard Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. The Pro version of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note flagship has allegedly been spotted on a benchmarking platform, and in the process, the aspect ratio of its screen is said to have been revealed. Based on the 19:9 aspect ratio tipped by the HTML5 database, it is also being speculated that the Galaxy Note 10 Pro might flaunt a hole-punch design akin to the Galaxy S10.

A Verizon-bound variant of the rumoured Galaxy Note 10 Pro, carrying the model number SM-N976V, was reportedly spotted on the HTML5 benchmark's database running Android Pie. While the alleged Galaxy Note 10 Pro's HTML5 benchmark listing reveals that it scored 478 points out of 555, the more interesting bit lies in the ‘screen size' option which mentions a resolution of 412x869 pixels. This is not the actual screen resolution of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro's display, but it suggests that the aspect ratio will be 19:9.

The logic behind this conclusion is that the Samsung Galaxy S10+ was also listed with a screen size of 412x869 on the HTML5 database. And since its display had an aspect ratio of 19:9, the Galaxy Note 10 Pro's screen might have an identical aspect ratio. Moreover, the actual screen resolution of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro might also turn out to be 1,440x3,040 pixels, similar to the Galaxy S10 Plus. The Galaxy Note 10 Pro's HTML5 listing was first spotted by MobielKopen.

The Galaxy Note 9's display had an aspect ratio of 18.5:9, but the Galaxy Note 10's aspect ratio is tipped to be 19:9. The taller aspect ratio indicates that Samsung has managed to shave off the top and bottom bezels by housing the front camera in a hole-punch for more screen real estate, hence, the higher aspect ratio. As for the other details, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is rumoured to pack four rear cameras, while its 4G variant is tipped to come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery.