Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is already rumoured to have two different variants. And now, the cheaper model in the new Galaxy Note series, which could be called the Galaxy Note 10e -- similar to the Galaxy S10e -- or just the Galaxy Note 10, has been rumoured with a 3,400mAh battery. This is notably lower in capacity than the 4,000mAh battery available on last year's Galaxy Note 9. In separate news, a render showcasing the Galaxy Note 10 in detail has surfaced online. It shows a vertically-arranged camera setup at the back and a single selfie camera at the front. The render also highlights the presence of an Infinity-O Display on the upcoming Galaxy Note.

Unlike the 4,500mAh battery rumoured to power its top-end model, the cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 10 model will come with a 3,400mAh battery, reports Dutch blog GalaxyClub. The part number of the battery pack is said to be EB-BN970ABU. This suggests that it's been associated with the phone carrying model number SM-N970, which is so far speculated as the inferior Galaxy Note 10 model.

The Galaxy Note lineup is likely to adhere to its existing nomenclature and bring the Galaxy Note 10 as the regular model. However, if we look at some past reports, there would be the high-end variant with model number SM-N975 that might be called the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. It is also speculated that the inferior model could debut as the Galaxy Note 10e, just like the Galaxy S10e comes as the low-end variant in the Galaxy S10 series.

If we go by the latest report, the cheaper Galaxy Note 10 model would have a battery pack larger than the Galaxy S10e, which has a 3,000mAh battery. The rumoured 3,400mAh battery is, however, lower in capacity over the 4,000mAh pack available on the Galaxy Note 9.

In addition to the battery rumour, a tipster who posts unannounced information through Twitter account Ice Universe claims that both Galaxy Note 10 models will come with a single selfie camera at the front. This is unlike the Galaxy S10 family that has the top-of-the-line Galaxy S10+ with a dual selfie camera module. Similarly, some previous rumours claimed that the superior Galaxy Note 10 model aka the Galaxy Note 10 Pro will sport a dual selfie camera, while the vanilla Galaxy Note 10 will have a single camera sensor at the front.

Reputed render designer and tipster Ben Geskin has separately provided a render showing the Galaxy Note 10 with a single selfie camera. Interestingly, the tipster with Ice Universe pseudonym has also corroborated that the posted render and claimed it as correct.

We weren't able to independently verify the authenticity of the render. However, if we believe the key features it highlights, the Galaxy Note 10 could have a vertical rear camera setup with three sensors. There is also a strip alongside the camera setup that could include the LED flash, ToF camera, and a flood illuminator.

At the front, the render shows almost a full-screen experience with a curved Infinity-O Display. Samsung may offer a premium Super AMOLED panel on top of the hole-punch camera design.

Earlier this week, some concept renders of the Galaxy Note 10 emerged on the Web that showed quad rear cameras stacked vertically. The concept renders also suggested various colour options with gradient finishes.