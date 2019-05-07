Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Tipped to Pack Larger Battery, Support for Over 25W Fast Charging

The Galaxy Note will reportedly pack a 4,500mA battery.

By | Updated: 7 May 2019 16:55 IST
The upcoming Note flagship will be powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC

Highlights
  • Galaxy Note 10 might ditch physical buttons in favour of force touch
  • It is tipped to launch in multiple variants with two screen sizes
  • A 5G variant of Galaxy Note 10 is also rumoured to be in the pipeline

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is still months away from its official announcement, but crumbs of information regarding the next Note-series flagship have already started coming in. The latest one suggests that the Galaxy Note 10 will pack a larger battery than its predecessor. Moreover, the fast charging standard on the Galaxy Note 10 might be higher than the 25W mark, which means the upcoming phone will not only last longer, but can be also charged relatively faster. As per an earlier leak, the Galaxy Note 10's battery will reportedly pack 500mAh of extra juice compared to the Galaxy Note 9's battery.

Noted tipster Ice Universe recently clarified in a tweet that the statement “Note10 charging is not 25w” does not mean that the Galaxy Note 10's fast charging capacity will be lower than 25W. He later pointed that starting with the Galaxy Note 10, battery capacity and charging speed will no longer be a weak point for Samsung, indicating that both battery capacity and charging will receive an upgrade. While the tipster did not mention anything about the exact numbers, a previous leak indicates that the Galaxy Note 10 will pack a larger 4,500mAh battery, compared to the 4,000mAh unit inside the Galaxy Note 8.

Moreover, another report from Forbes citing reliable information states that users should expect bigger when it comes to the Galaxy Note 10's battery specifications. It adds that potential buyers might be surprised when the details such as battery capacity of the Galaxy Note 10 and the charging speed are made official. There is again no word on the exact figures, but considering Oppo has set a benchmark with 50W Super VOOC fast charging, topping it would be a major achievement for Samsung and will further enhance the Galaxy Note 10's appeal.

Samsung is tipped to launch four variants of the Galaxy Note 10 with two different screen sizes, with one of them being the standard model while the other one will reportedly use the ‘Pro' moniker. More interestingly, the Galaxy Note 10 is rumoured to eschew the physical buttons on the phone in favour of force touch, courtesy of a touch-sensitive panel in place of hardware buttons. The Galaxy S10 is tipped to pack four rear cameras and is expected to draw power from the yet-to-be-announced Exynos 9825 SoC, while a 5G variant is also rumoured to be in the pipeline.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
