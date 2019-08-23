Samsung launched its Galaxy Note 10 phones in India just a few days ago. The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ have gone on sale in the country from Friday. Both the premium smartphones are packed with features. One thing most customers want while buying such expensive phones is durability. While companies promise a better build quality and strong internal tests, there's no real way you can check it. But one YouTuber has been at it for quite some time now.

Popular YouTuber JerryRigEverything has released his new video featuring the 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 10+. In the video, Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ 5G faces a durability test on multiple fronts, much like other phones on the same YouTube channel.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 6 on the rear as well as the front. The phone ships with a factory-fitted screen protector though. While trying to scratch the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, it was found that both the sides could scratch at level 6 hardness. Even with level 7, the in-display fingerprint sensor was found to be working properly.

The new S Pen stylus is made from a plastic material and easily breaks. It comes with a built-in Bluetooth radio and a capacitor amongst other components.

But what about the bend test? Galaxy Note 10+ 5G did pretty well here. The phone seems to feature a strong build quality with minimal weak points, therefore, managing to survive the bend test. The rear and the front of the smartphone didn't quite flex properly during the test. The phone turned out to be a 'winner' during JerryRigEverything's durability test.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are now on sale in India. While prices for the Galaxy Note 10 start at Rs. 69,999 in India, the Galaxy Note 10+ base variant costs Rs. 79,999. Both the phones have been up for pre-bookings with a bunch of offers for some time now.