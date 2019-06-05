Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10's 45W Fast Charger Allegedly Spotted on Certification Site: Report

A Samsung charger was spotted passing through safety certification in South Korea.

By | Updated: 5 June 2019 13:46 IST
Photo Credit: GalaxyClub

Samsung charger spotted on SafetyKorea

Highlights
  • Samsung charger photo leak has a ‘fast loading’ sign
  • It could be the rumoured 4W charger for the Galaxy Note 10
  • The photo doesn’t reveal any specification details of the charger

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is scheduled to launch in the coming months, and the smartphone has been tipped to support 45W fast charging. That's incredible charging speed, and to support this rumour, a new charging adapter photo has leaked in South Korea. This adapter was spotted passing through necessary safety certifications in the region, hinting at its imminent arrival. The adapter has a fast charging logo on top, and looks quite thick and big. The technical specifications of the adapter are not known, but its model number has been revealed giving us some indication.

GalaxyClub.nl has spotted a Samsung adapter passing through SafetyKorea certification. The adapter carries the model number EP-TA845 and the photo shows a thick black-coloured adapter with the ‘fast loading' sign. The actual specifications of the adapter are not shown in the photo unfortunately. To recall, the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80 come with an EP-TA800 charger that supports 25W fast charging. This indicates that the EP-TA845 could be the more advanced model, possibly sporting the 45W rumoured fast charging.

Recently, a leak suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could sport 45W fast charging, and this EP-TA845 could just be the one that could be bundled alongside the upcoming flagship. Of course, nothing is certain, and this is purely our speculation so take things rather lightly. Hopefully, there should be more information on this adapter in the coming weeks.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, it is said to come in two variants – one low-end model and one high-end model. The low end variant is expected to sport a 3,400mAh battery, which is lesser than the Galaxy Note 9 that comes with a 4,000mAh battery. The Galaxy Note 10 series is likely to use capacitive or pressure-sensitive areas instead of physical buttons for power and volume. It is also tipped to sport quad rear cameras and a hole-punch display.

Comments

