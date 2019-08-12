Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M90 Leaked, Said to Be Based on Samsung Galaxy A90

Samsung Galaxy M90 could be powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC

12 August 2019
Samsung Galaxy M90 Leaked, Said to Be Based on Samsung Galaxy A90

Samsung Galaxy M40 was launched in India in June this year

  • Samsung Galaxy M90 could sport a Super AMOLED display
  • Previous leaks point to a 4,400mAh battery
  • It is expected to launch in November in India

The Galaxy M series of smartphones from Samsung is aggressively priced compared to some of the other series from the smartphone maker. It already has smartphones like the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 and the Galaxy M40, all priced under Rs. 20,000. Fresh leaks reveal that Samsung is working on a new device called the Galaxy M90 which is expected to be unveiled in October or November. It is expected to sport high-end hardware while sporting an aggressive price tag.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, Samsung is working on a Galaxy M90 which will bear an SM-M905F model number. The tipster also confirms that the Galaxy M90 is codenamed R6 internally. At this point, not much is known about this smartphone but is expected to launch in November in India.

In another tweet, Agarwal mentions that the Galaxy M90 is expected to be the same as the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A90 smartphone. This is interesting since the 5G version of the Galaxy A90 has leaked revealing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Samsung could swap the processor for something more budget-friendly like the Snapdragon 710 SoC or Snapdragon 730 SoC but these are just speculations at the moment.

What has also thus far been leaked about the Galaxy A90 is that the device will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with an dewdrop notch at the top. It is expected to come in 4G and 5G variants that will sport different hardware. It is also said to pack in a 4,400mAh battery.

At this point, we are not sure if Samsung will be jumping from Galaxy M40 to the Galaxy M90 directly or Galaxy M50, Galaxy M60, Galaxy M70 and the Galaxy M80 are also in the works. We might have to wait for more leaks to find out more about the Galaxy M90.

Jio Set-Top Box Unveiled to Support 'Console-Like' Gaming, MR Experiences
