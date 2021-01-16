Samsung Galaxy M62 Spotted on FCC, 7,000mAh Battery Tipped

Samsung Galaxy M62 has been spotted on the FCC certification site. It shows that the phone packs a large 7,000mAh battery. The smartphone was recently reported to be a tablet, but the documentation on FCC mentions that this is a mobile phone. Samsung Galaxy M62 is reported to feature a large display and a past leak suggests that it may come with 256GB of internal storage. Samsung is working on this handset actively, given the FCC certification, and the official launch may not be too far.

The FCC listing of Samsung Galaxy M62 bears the model number SM-M62F/DS. Apart from the large 7,000mAh battery, the phone is tipped to ship with a 25W fast charger, Connectivity options are reported to include USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack. The documentation also shows model number SM-E625F/DS. This model is likely to be called Samsung Galaxy E62, hinting that the device may be called with different names in different markets. Also, the ‘DS' in this model number stands for dual-SIM support. The FCC listing also leaks the Samsung Galaxy M62 may come with 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC support.

Samsung Galaxy M62 is speculated to be the successor of Samsung Galaxy M51 and is expected to launch sometime this year. Past leak suggests 256GB of internal storage. There is no clarity on whether that will be the only storage option available. It could very well be the most premium option and lower storage variants may also launch alongside.

Furthermore, Samsung Galaxy M51 also had a 7,000mAh battery so its successor should identical battery capacity, if not more. Samsung was expected to launch the Galaxy M62 sometime last week, but that didn't happen. The company held its big global Unpacked event a few days ago, unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The premium Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with S Pen support, the first non-Note Samsung handset to do so.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.