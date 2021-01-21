Samsung Galaxy M62 has been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification site as well as Geekbench. The listings carry the model number SM-M625F, which has been associated with the upcoming Samsung phone. The Samsung Galaxy M62 was also previously spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. More leaks about the rumoured handset have been pouring in since November last year. One of them had suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M62 will come with 256GB onboard storage. However, lower storage variants can be expected in the lineup.

As per the listing on Wi-Fi Alliance certification website, a phone with model number SM-M625F/DS, believed to be of the Samsung Galaxy M62, shows that it will support 2.4GHz and 5GHz. dual-band Wi-Fi. The handset is listed with Android 11, which essentially suggests One UI 3.0 out-of-the-box. A smartphone with the same model number has also been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. Listed with Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC, the phone scores 786 points in single-core and 1995 points in multi-core tests. This is the same processor that powers the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphone.

Last week, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M62 with same model number was spotted on US FCC website with a massive 7,000mAh battery, 25W fast charging, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio port. Images of the chassis of the smartphone were also leaked leaked last month that showed a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The phone is also said to in production at Samsung's Greater Noida facility.

Despite multiple leaks, there's still some confusion about the name of the upcoming smartphone. Samsung seems to have been naming its smartphones inconsistently. In 2019, Samsung released the Galaxy M40, and its 2020 successor was named Samsung Galaxy M51. Therefore, the next Galaxy M series phone could be called Samsung Galaxy M62.

