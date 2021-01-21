Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M62 Specifications Tipped by Wi-Fi Alliance and Geekbench Listings, Include Exynos 9825 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M62 is said to carry the model number SM-M625F/ DS.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 January 2021 12:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy M62 was previously spotted on US FCC website

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M62 may have 7,000mAh battery
  • The handset runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box
  • Samsung Galaxy M62 may be called Samsung Galaxy Tab M62

Samsung Galaxy M62 has been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification site as well as Geekbench. The listings carry the model number SM-M625F, which has been associated with the upcoming Samsung phone. The Samsung Galaxy M62 was also previously spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. More leaks about the rumoured handset have been pouring in since November last year. One of them had suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M62 will come with 256GB onboard storage. However, lower storage variants can be expected in the lineup.

As per the listing on Wi-Fi Alliance certification website, a phone with model number SM-M625F/DS, believed to be of the Samsung Galaxy M62, shows that it will support 2.4GHz and 5GHz. dual-band Wi-Fi. The handset is listed with Android 11, which essentially suggests One UI 3.0 out-of-the-box. A smartphone with the same model number has also been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. Listed with Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC, the phone scores 786 points in single-core and 1995 points in multi-core tests. This is the same processor that powers the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphone.

Last week, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M62 with same model number was spotted on US FCC website with a massive 7,000mAh battery, 25W fast charging, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio port. Images of the chassis of the smartphone were also leaked leaked last month that showed a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The phone is also said to in production at Samsung's Greater Noida facility.

Despite multiple leaks, there's still some confusion about the name of the upcoming smartphone. Samsung seems to have been naming its smartphones inconsistently. In 2019, Samsung released the Galaxy M40, and its 2020 successor was named Samsung Galaxy M51. Therefore, the next Galaxy M series phone could be called Samsung Galaxy M62.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M62, Samsung Galaxy M62 Specifications, Samsung
The Boys Season 3 Episode 6 to Adapt ‘Herogasm,’ Creator Eric Kripke Reveals

