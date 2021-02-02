Samsung Galaxy M62 has bagged Thailand's NBTC certification, as per a report. The phone is listed on the certification side with model number SM-M625F/DS, which has been associated with the upcoming smartphone. The handset has already been spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi Alliance, Geekbench, and US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) platforms. The latest sighting of the phone further cements the claims of an imminent launch. A few images of the handset have also leaked in the past.

The NBTC certification of the Samsung Galaxy M62 has been spotted by Pricebaba. It shows the phone carrying model number SM-M625F/DS, which has been spotted on multiple certification websites in the past and is said to be associated with the upcoming phone from Samsung. The latest listing does not reveal anything except that the phone is made in South Korea. A previous report claimed that the handset is already in production at Samsung's Greater Noida facility in Uttar Pradesh.

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy M62 has already appeared on the Bluetooth SIG site with model number SM-M625F_DS suggesting that the phone will have Bluetooth v5.0. The rumoured handset was spotted on US FCC website with a massive 7,000mAh battery, 25W fast charging, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio port. Images of the chassis of the smartphone were also leaked last month.

The Samsung Galaxy M62 has also appeared on the Wi-Fi Alliance site with the same model number SM-M625F/DS. That listing suggested 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity and Android 11. The Geekbench listing of the phone tipped that it will be powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC. It scored 786 points in single-core and 1,995 points in multi-core tests. This is the same processor that powers the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphone.

