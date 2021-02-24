Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M62 to Launch in Malaysia on March 3, Could Be Rebranded Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy M62 may come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 February 2021 14:18 IST
Photo Credit: Lazada

Samsung Galaxy M62 will feature a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M62 will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery
  • The phone may come with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
  • Samsung Galaxy M62 may support 25W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy M62 will launch in Malaysia on March 3, according to a listing on an e-commerce website. The phone, which appears to be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy F62, boasts of a massive 7,000mAh battery and a quad rear camera setup. The design of the phone looks very similar to the Samsung Galaxy F62 that launched in India last week. The webpage does not give out any more information about the Samsung Galaxy M62. The pricing of the upcoming phone is also unclear.

As per a listing on e-commerce website Lazada, a Samsung phone called the Samsung Galaxy M62 will be launched in Malaysia on March 3. The listing shows an image of the phone and mentions the battery capacity to be 7,000mAh. Its quad rear cameras and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera can be seen as well. The Samsung Galaxy M62 will come in two colour options: black and blue. The phone appears to be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy F62 that launched in India last week, which gives us an idea of what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy M62.

This isn't the first time Samsung will rebrand Galaxy F-series and Galaxy M-series phones for different markets. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M21s that launched in Brazil in November last year is a rebranded version of Samsung Galaxy F41 that launched in India in October.

Samsung Galaxy M62 specifications (expected)

If the Samsung Galaxy M62 does turn out to be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy F62, it can be expected to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display. It may be powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC and get up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage expandable (up to 1TB) via a microSD card. The RAM and storage configuration might change for the Samsung Galaxy M62 launching in Malaysia.

The Samsung Galaxy M62 could come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the hole-punch cutout may carry a 32-megapixel camera sensor. Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy M62 could include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Lazada listing shows a 7,000mAh battery and the phone may support 25W fast charging.

