Samsung Galaxy M62 Tipped to Be in the Works, 256GB Inbuilt Storage Expected

Samsung Galaxy M62 is reported to be the next high-end phone to launch in the Galaxy M series. A report suggests that Samsung is working on expanding the Galaxy M series, leaking several key specifications of the upcoming phone. There is no certainty on the Samsung Galaxy M62 moniker, but the report cites sources who said that the model number of the upcoming phone is SM-M625F. This leads to speculation that the high-end Galaxy M smartphone could be called Samsung Galaxy M62.

Sammobile reports that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M62 may launch sometime next year. Its sources claim that the phone could be one of the most powerful Galaxy M smartphones. The model number of the upcoming Galaxy M series phone is reported to be SM-M625F, and given the history of Samsung's nomenclature techniques, it can be speculated that the phone could be called Samsung Galaxy M62. In 2019, Samsung released the Galaxy M40, and its 2020 successor was titled Samsung Galaxy M51. Hence, it wouldn't be totally off-track to speculate that the next high-end Galaxy M series phone could be called Samsung Galaxy M62.

The report also claims that Samsung Galaxy M62 may come with 256GB of internal storage. There is no clarity on whether that will be the only storage option available. It could very well be the most premium option and lower storage variants may also launch alongside. In any case, no Galaxy M series phone has ever offered that much internal storage, marking a first for the lineup.

Samsung Galaxy M51 had a whopping 7,000mAh battery, and its successor may also have similar battery capacity, if not more. Other specifications or launch details are not known yet.

