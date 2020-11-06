Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M62 Tipped to Be in the Works, 256GB Inbuilt Storage Expected

Samsung Galaxy M62 is speculated to be the successor of Samsung Galaxy M51.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 November 2020 13:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M62 Tipped to Be in the Works, 256GB Inbuilt Storage Expected

Samsung Galaxy M62 is reported to come with model number SM-M625F

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M62 touted to be the most powerful in series
  • The phone is tipped to have same battery capacity as Galaxy M51
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 packs a large 7,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M62 is reported to be the next high-end phone to launch in the Galaxy M series. A report suggests that Samsung is working on expanding the Galaxy M series, leaking several key specifications of the upcoming phone. There is no certainty on the Samsung Galaxy M62 moniker, but the report cites sources who said that the model number of the upcoming phone is SM-M625F. This leads to speculation that the high-end Galaxy M smartphone could be called Samsung Galaxy M62.

Sammobile reports that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M62 may launch sometime next year. Its sources claim that the phone could be one of the most powerful Galaxy M smartphones. The model number of the upcoming Galaxy M series phone is reported to be SM-M625F, and given the history of Samsung's nomenclature techniques, it can be speculated that the phone could be called Samsung Galaxy M62. In 2019, Samsung released the Galaxy M40, and its 2020 successor was titled Samsung Galaxy M51. Hence, it wouldn't be totally off-track to speculate that the next high-end Galaxy M series phone could be called Samsung Galaxy M62.

The report also claims that Samsung Galaxy M62 may come with 256GB of internal storage. There is no clarity on whether that will be the only storage option available. It could very well be the most premium option and lower storage variants may also launch alongside. In any case, no Galaxy M series phone has ever offered that much internal storage, marking a first for the lineup.

Samsung Galaxy M51 had a whopping 7,000mAh battery, and its successor may also have similar battery capacity, if not more. Other specifications or launch details are not known yet.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M62, Samsung Galaxy M62 Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Pre-Orders in India, US, Other Key Markets
Samsung Galaxy M21s With Super AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy M62 Tipped to Be in the Works, 256GB Inbuilt Storage Expected
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  2. Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy M21s With Super AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Release Date, Price, Games, and More
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Enters 'Finale' Week: Best Deals and Offers
  6. LG’s Slide Trademark Hints at a New Name for Its Rollable Smartphone
  7. Vivo V20 Review
  8. Acer Enduro N3 Rugged Laptop Launched in India for Rs. 76,500
  9. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Available Today
  10. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Launched: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. ZTE Blade A7s 2020 With Octa-Core Processor, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus 8T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 With Improved Camera Stability, Gaming Experience
  3. LG Slide Trademark Suggests New Name for Upcoming Rollable OLED Screen Smartphone
  4. Skullcandy Spoke TWS Earbuds With 14-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Huawei Appeals Against 5G Network Ban in Sweden
  6. Razer Book 13 With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, Up to 4K Display Launched
  7. Facebook Removes 'Inauthentic' Accounts, Pages Spanning Eight Nations
  8. Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Pro With 8K Support Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
  9. Redmi Note 9 Series Tipped to Get High Edition and Standard Edition, Key Specifications Leaked
  10. Samsung Galaxy M21s With Super AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com