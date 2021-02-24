Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M62 With Quad Rear Cameras, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M62 is a rebadged version of Samsung Galaxy F62 and carries the same specifications.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 February 2021 18:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy M62 is offered in three colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M62 will be officially unveiled on March 3
  • The phone was spotted on Lazada Malaysia website
  • Samsung Galaxy M62 supports 25W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy M62 has been launched in Thailand and the company's website has been silently updated with the new model. The Galaxy M62 is a rebadged version of Samsung Galaxy F62 that was launched in India last week. The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery and is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration. The Galaxy M62 comes in three colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M62 availability

Pricing for Samsung Galaxy M62 has not been shared yet but it does come with a buy option on the Samsung Thailand website. The phone seems to only come with 128GB storage as per Samsung Thailand's purchase page, but the specifications page shows 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Galaxy M62 is offered in Black, Blue, and Green colour options.

Interestingly, the Galaxy M62 has been teased in Malaysia as well through a listing on e-commerce site Lazada. The phone will officially launch in the country on March 3. This could probably be the date when it becomes available in Thailand as well.

Samsung Galaxy M62 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M62 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC that, considering it is a rebadged Galaxy F62, is most likely the Exynos 9825 SoC. The Galaxy M62 is listed with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of optics, the quad rear camera setup on the Galaxy M62 includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-mgepixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and two 5-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens housed in a central hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy M62 include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the phone. Samsung Galaxy M62 has been equipped with a 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The phone measures 163.9x76.3x9.5mm and weighs 218 grams.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vineet Washington
