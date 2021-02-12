Samsung Galaxy M62, Samsung Galaxy A32 4G, and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G support pages have gone live on Samsung India and UK websites. The Galaxy M62 and Galaxy A32 4G have been listed on the Indian website with just the model numbers and while the Galaxy M62 will be a new offering from the company, the Galaxy A32 5G variant has already debuted in the European market. Additionally, the Galaxy A52 5G has been spotted on Samsung UK website and some of its specifications have been leaked as well, along with Samsung Galaxy A72.

Starting with Samsung Galaxy M62, the support page on Samsung India website shows model number SM-M625F/DS, where the DS signifies dual-SIM. There are no specifications available on the page but the phone has been going through its certification rounds and is expected to come with a massive 7,000mAh battery, Android 11 support, and Bluetooth 5.0. The phone may be powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC and come with dual-band Wi-Fi.

Moving on to Samsung Galaxy A32 4G, its support page does not reveal any specifications either but carries model number SM-A325F/DS, again suggesting a dual-SIM model. The 5G variant of the phone originally launched in the European market last month with 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V Display, an octa-core SoC with up to 8GB of RAM, and a quad rear camera setup. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

On to Samsung Galaxy A52 5G – its support page has gone live on Samsung UK website, again without any specifications. There seem to be two model numbers – SM520F and SM-A526B/DS. Additionally, a report by SamMobile states that the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 will feature high refresh rate display, that would be a first for Samsung's mid-range offering. It states that the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will feature 90Hz refresh rate displays while the Galaxy A52 5G will have a 120Hz display. Furthermore, known tipster Abhishek Yadav tweeted that the Galaxy A52 5G will come with IP67 dust and water resistance rating.

Past leaks have indicated the Galaxy A52 4G could come with a starting price of VND 9,300,000 (roughly Rs. 29,000). The 5G variant could start around VND 11,000,000 (roughly Rs. 34,900). The phone could launch in the last week of March in Vietnam. The leak specifications for the Galaxy A52 suggest a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Android 11, a quad rear camera setup headlines by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The 4G variant of the phone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC while the 5G variant could be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC.

