Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M32 5G Complete Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G does not have a release date yet but is expected to launch at the end of September.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 August 2021 13:34 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will support 12 bands

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G may come with a massive battery like Galaxy M51
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will launch on August 25
  • Samsung has not shared any details about the Galaxy M52 5G

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy M32 5G specifications have allegedly leaked ahead of the August 25 launch date. Both phones have been in the news for a while now and Samsung recently confirmed the launch date for the latter to be August 25. Now, it seems complete specifications for the Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy M32 5G have also leaked. As of now, Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy M52 5G but has confirmed a few specifications for the Galaxy M32 5G such as the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V display, and quad-rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications (expected)

The leak comes courtesy of 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal and states that the Galaxy M52 5G will likely run Android 11-based OneUI 3.1. The leak says it will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it will carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and come in 6GB or 8GB RAM variants with 128GB of expandable storage.

The Galaxy M52 5G will allegedly sport a triple-rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the phone is tipped to come with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

For connectivity, the phone will come with 5G with support for 11 bands. It is said to support 15W fast charging as well. The report adds that the Galaxy M52 5G may measure 164x76x7mm and weigh 175 grams.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications (expected)

The Galaxy M32 5G may feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 60Hz refresh rate, based on the leak. The phone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and have 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. Samsung has already confirmed the SoC and some of the other specifications for the phone.

For photos and videos, the Galaxy M32 5G will feature a quad-rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor which may be accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the phone will come with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter that may have f/2.2 aperture. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be backed by 5,000mAh battery and support 12 5G bands.

As mentioned earlier, there is no launch date for the Galaxy M52 5G but Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy M32 5G will launch in India on August 25.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
