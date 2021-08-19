Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G India Launch Tipped for September

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G may be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC and come with 6GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 August 2021 11:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G India Launch Tipped for September

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G could have a massive battery like Galaxy M51 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G may have a triple rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy F42 5G could be a rebranded Galaxy A22 5G
  • The two phones may launch in September

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy F42 5G have been tipped to launch in India in September. The two phones have had some leaks in the past and back in May, it was said that the Galaxy M52 5G could be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy F52 5G. The two phones will succeed their predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy M51 and the Galaxy F41 respectively, which were launched that were launched last year. As of now, Samsung has not shared any official information on the two phones.

Samsung seems to be working on a Galaxy M series and a Galaxy F series phone. The Galaxy M52 5G has been in the news for some time now and is said to be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy F52 5G that launched in May this year. The rumoured Galaxy F42 5G, on the other hand, is more of a mystery as very few details about this phone have surfaced so far. Now, known tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) shared on Twitter that both the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy F42 5G will launch in India next month.

The tipster stated that the Galaxy M52 5G will be unveiled at the end of September and the Galaxy F42 5G will be unveiled before that, but in the same month. The two models will expand Samsung's mid-tier range of 5G smartphones.

As for specifications, most recently, the Galaxy M52 5G was spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website hinting at an imminent India launch, as reported by MySmartPrice. It has also been tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor, accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, the phone is said to come with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. An alleged Geekbench listing for the Galaxy M52 5G hinted at a Snapdragon 778G SoC and 6GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, on the other hand, was also allegedly spotted in a Geekbench listing last month that hinted at 6GB RAM and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. In the previous month, it was reportedly spotted on Bluetooth SIG and BIS website as well. The Galaxy F42 5G could be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy A22 5G that launched in June this year.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung has not shared any information on the two rumored phones so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Specifications, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Anthony Mackie Inks New Deal to Lead Captain America 4: Reports

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G India Launch Tipped for September
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  2. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Will Be Launching in India Soon
  3. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition With 120Hz Displays Now in India
  4. Vivo Y33s, Vivo Y21 Specifications Surface Online, May Launch Next Week
  5. How The Empire Is Billing Itself as India’s Biggest Ever Series
  6. Google, Facebook Unveil Asia Undersea Data Cable Plan
  7. Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Rating Launched
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  10. How to Download Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Testing 90-Day Option for Disappearing Messages on Android
  2. Former Netflix Employees Charged With Insider Trading, Accused of Illegally Using Subscriber Growth Data
  3. T-Mobile Data Breach: US FCC to Investigate Personal Data Leak of 7.8 Million Customers
  4. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G India Launch Tipped for September
  5. Anthony Mackie Inks New Deal to Lead Captain America 4: Reports
  6. Making Diesel From Ramen Broth? Japanese Transport Company Makes It Possible
  7. Facebook May Not Lift Ban on Taliban After Afghan Takeover Even if US Softens Its View
  8. India, Vietnam, Pakistan Among Top Measure of Cryptocurrency Adoption by Individuals: Chainalysis
  9. Amazon Alexa Gets Amitabh Bachchan’s Voice in India, for a Price
  10. Facebook Says It Is Helping Reduce COVID-19 Vaccine 'Hesitancy' by Filtering Out Misinformation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com