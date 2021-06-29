Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Camera Details Tipped: Triple Rear Camera Setup With 64-Megapixel Main Sensor

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be the successor to the Galaxy M51 that came with a massive 7,000mAh battery.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 June 2021 16:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Camera Details Tipped: Triple Rear Camera Setup With 64-Megapixel Main Sensor

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G could have a hole-puch cutout like the Galaxy M51 (above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G does not have a release date yet
  • The phone may have a triple rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G may have a Snapdragon 778G SoC

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G camera details have been tipped and it is said to pack a triple rear camera setup. The phone was recently spotted in a Geekbench listing which hinted at the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood. Now, the camera details have surfaced hinting at a 64-megapixel primary sensor similar to the Samsung Galaxy M51 and the Samsung Galaxy A52. As of now, the company has not shared any information on the Galaxy M52 5G.

The recent Geekbench listing for model number SM-M526BR — believed to be the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G — suggested the phone would be quite powerful with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. Now, a report by GalaxyClub brings camera details for the phone. It is said to carry a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor, accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, the Galaxy M52 5G is said to come with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

It may also come with a central hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera like the Samsung Galaxy M51. As of now, the battery specifications for the Galaxy M52 5G are unclear but its predecessor, the Galaxy M51, packed a massive 7,000mAh battery.

The alleged Geekbench listing for the Galaxy M52 showed 6GB RAM which may be one of the models, and Android 11 out of the box. The processor mentioned in the listing was codenamed “lahaina” which is believed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. This SoC was announced last month and has been confirmed to feature in the Honor 50 series. It may be present in the Realme X9 as well.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy M52

Samsung Galaxy M52

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M51
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Camera Details Tipped: Triple Rear Camera Setup With 64-Megapixel Main Sensor
