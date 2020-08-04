Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M51 Spotted on US FCC Certification Site, Bundled 25W Fast Charger Tipped

Samsung Galaxy M51 may come bundled with a 25W fast charger and wired earphones.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 August 2020 14:27 IST
Photo Credit: OnLeaks, Pigtou

The Samsung Galaxy M51 may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 will be a dual-SIM smartphone, documents tip
  • The phone may sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
  • The Samsung Galaxy M51 may be launched in September

Samsung Galaxy M51 appears to have received US FCC certification, and the regulator's documents indicate it will come with a 25W fast charger in the box. The documents also show that the South Korean company will bundle a 25W fast charger and wired earphones with the phone. Further, a screenshot of the phone's Settings menu reveals that the phone has a dual-SIM card slot. The phone has already got a couple of other mandatory certifications and it will probably be launched in September.

FCC certification documents of a Samsung mobile phone with model name SM-M515F, thought to be the Samsung Galaxy M51, were spotted on Twitter by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The documents show that the SM-M515F smartphone will feature LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth LE, as well as NFC. The documents also tip support for a 25W fast charger. Separately, SamMobile has shared screenshots from the documents of the phone's Settings menu, which indicates smartphone will feature dual-SIM card slots. The news follows a string of reports about the Galaxy M51. It has already been spotted on Bluetooth SIG website as well as Geekbench.

Last month, the same model name was spotted on Bluetooth SIG website, indicating Bluetooth v5.0 support on the Samsung Galaxy M51. In June, the phone was spotted on Geekbench. The listing suggests that the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, which is likely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The listing also showed the phone with an 8GB of RAM. The single-core score of the phone is 546 points and the multi-core score is 1,784 points. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is reported to be a mid-range device, and its launch is reportedly delayed to September due to production issues.

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications (rumoured)

As per the information available by several listings, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is said to feature a 6.5-inch OLED display. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 675 mobile platform, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is said to run on Android 10-based One UI 2.0. For photography, it may feature a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 12-m sensor with an ultrawide lens. The other two sensors could for depth sensing and macro shots. It is likely to have a 25W fast charging like the one we saw in Galaxy M31s that was launched recently.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications, Samsung
