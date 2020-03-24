Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M51 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Leaked in Renders

There is a slight chance that the Samsung Galaxy M51 may be called the Samsung Galaxy M41.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 March 2020 10:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M51 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Leaked in Renders

Photo Credit: Onleaks/ Pigtou

Samsung Galaxy M51 is reported to have a 6.5-inch display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 is seen to sport a rear fingerprint scanner
  • The phone has a USB Type-C port, speaker grille at the bottom
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 has a rectangular shaped rear camera module

Samsung Galaxy M51 renders and key specifications have leaked online. The phone is seen to sport a hole-punch display and a triple rear camera setup at the back. The 3.5mm audio jack is reportedly placed on the top edge, while the USB Type-C port is situated at the bottom edge of the phone. The Samsung Galaxy M51 renders suggest that the phone comes with a flat display with no curved edges on the side. The back panel has a matte blue finish, and there's a rear fingerprint scanner as well.

OnLeaks and Pigtou have published high resolution renders of the Samsung Galaxy M51, alongside a 360-degree render video as well. The phone is speculated to be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy M40, given that there was no Samsung Galaxy M50 launched last year. The renders suggest a flat display with no curved edges, thin bezels on all sides, and a hole-punch panel with the selfie camera cut out placed on the top left of the screen.

At the back, the phone sports a triple rear camera setup in a rectangular shaped module. The three sensors are placed vertically, one below the other, while the flash sits on the side. There's a rear fingerprint sensor on board, and the 3.5mm audio jack is spotted on the top edge. The volume and power buttons are on the right edge of the Samsung Galaxy M51, and the bottom rim has the USB Type-C port and speaker grille.

As for specifications, the Galaxy M51 is reported to sport a 6.5-inch flat display, and measure 162.6x77.5x8.5mm (9.5mm including rear camera bump). The report says that there is a slight chance that the Galaxy M51 may be called the Galaxy M41. If that is not the case, then the company will skip the Galaxy M50 phone altogether and launch the Galaxy M51 directly. There is no clarity on this, and things should be clearer once the phone is official.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M51 Renders, Samsung Galaxy M51 Design, Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M41, Samsung Galaxy M41 Renders, Samsung Galaxy M41 Design, Samsung Galaxy M41 Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Postponed Due to Coronavirus Lockdowns: All You Need to Know
Samsung Galaxy M51 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Leaked in Renders
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  3. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  4. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  5. Redmi K30 Pro Launching on March 24: Everything We Know So Far
  6. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Spotted on TENAA With 64-Megapixel Camera, More
  7. Vivo V19 May Now Launch on April 3 in India
  8. Realme 3 Pro Getting New Update in India With a Fix for UI Freezing Issues
  9. Realme Narzo 10 Expected Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. The 63 Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Leaked in Renders
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Postponed Due to Coronavirus Lockdowns: All You Need to Know
  3. Coronavirus Pandemic Boosts Number of Active Users on Twitter, Ad Sales Hit
  4. Coronavirus Cyber-Attacks: Elite Hackers Target WHO
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  6. Redmi K30 Pro, RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition Refresh Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, More
  7. NDTV App Now Available for Mac Users—First News App From India
  8. Google Podcasts Update Finally Brings Auto-Download, Revamped User Interface, Queues: Report
  9. ZTE Axon 11 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Redmi Note 9S With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.