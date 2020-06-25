Samsung Galaxy M51, which is rumoured to be a new entrant in Samsung's Galaxy M series, seems to have been delayed due to production issues. A new report claims that the phone will now launch in India in September. Previous reports had indicated that the Galaxy M51 would launch in June or July but looks like that will not be the case. The latest report also claims that it will be the most powerful Galaxy M-series smartphone till date. As of now, Samsung has not shared any details about the specifications or availability, but the smartphone has allegedly been spotted in leaks in the past.

According to the report by MySmartPrice, citing industry sources, the launch of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M51 has been pushed to September due to production issues, most likely brought on by the disruptions caused by coronavirus pandemic. Further, the report claims that this could be the most powerful Galaxy M-series smartphone till now, but its official specifications are a mystery. However, the smartphone has allegedly been spotted in a Geekbench listing, suggesting the presence of either a Snapdragon 675 or a Snapdragon 730 SoC.

The Galaxy M51 was first rumoured late last year, when it was said that the production of the phone has started in Samsung's Noida factory. Then, in March this year, some renders of the rumoured phone were spotted online, hinting at a hole-punch display design and triple rear camera setup. This was followed by a report in May that claimed the rumoured Galaxy M51 will launch in June or July. The latest sighting of the phone was the Geekbench listing earlier this month.

Samsung Galaxy M51: A rumour roundup

To sum up the specifications that have leaked so far, the rumoured Galaxy M51 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch flat display with a hole-punch design for the selfie camera. There are said to be three cameras on the back along with a fingerprint scanner. The phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 675 or a Snapdragon 730 SoC, the latter being more likely. The smartphone may have 8GB of RAM or at least a variant with this much RAM, along with 128GB onboard storage. The rumoured Samsung Galaxy M51 is also expected to run Android 10 out of the box. Finally, it is said to come with a “massive battery”.

Samsung has not shared any information on the specifications, availability, or pricing of the phone, so this piece of information should be taking with a pinch of salt.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.