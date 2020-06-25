Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M51 Launch Pushed to September Due to Production Issues: Report

Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to be a successor to the Samsung Galaxy M40 from last year. It is said that Samsung is skipping the Galaxy M50.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 June 2020 10:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M51 Launch Pushed to September Due to Production Issues: Report

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ Pigtou

Samsung Galaxy M51 may pack three cameras on the back

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 reportedly facing production issues
  • Its India launch is said to have been pushed to September
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 is said to be the most powerful Galaxy M series phone

Samsung Galaxy M51, which is rumoured to be a new entrant in Samsung's Galaxy M series, seems to have been delayed due to production issues. A new report claims that the phone will now launch in India in September. Previous reports had indicated that the Galaxy M51 would launch in June or July but looks like that will not be the case. The latest report also claims that it will be the most powerful Galaxy M-series smartphone till date. As of now, Samsung has not shared any details about the specifications or availability, but the smartphone has allegedly been spotted in leaks in the past.

According to the report by MySmartPrice, citing industry sources, the launch of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M51 has been pushed to September due to production issues, most likely brought on by the disruptions caused by coronavirus pandemic. Further, the report claims that this could be the most powerful Galaxy M-series smartphone till now, but its official specifications are a mystery. However, the smartphone has allegedly been spotted in a Geekbench listing, suggesting the presence of either a Snapdragon 675 or a Snapdragon 730 SoC.

The Galaxy M51 was first rumoured late last year, when it was said that the production of the phone has started in Samsung's Noida factory. Then, in March this year, some renders of the rumoured phone were spotted online, hinting at a hole-punch display design and triple rear camera setup. This was followed by a report in May that claimed the rumoured Galaxy M51 will launch in June or July. The latest sighting of the phone was the Geekbench listing earlier this month.

Samsung Galaxy M51: A rumour roundup

To sum up the specifications that have leaked so far, the rumoured Galaxy M51 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch flat display with a hole-punch design for the selfie camera. There are said to be three cameras on the back along with a fingerprint scanner. The phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 675 or a Snapdragon 730 SoC, the latter being more likely. The smartphone may have 8GB of RAM or at least a variant with this much RAM, along with 128GB onboard storage. The rumoured Samsung Galaxy M51 is also expected to run Android 10 out of the box. Finally, it is said to come with a “massive battery”.

Samsung has not shared any information on the specifications, availability, or pricing of the phone, so this piece of information should be taking with a pinch of salt.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Rasbhari Trailer Out, Full Series Already Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
ISRO Says Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan, 10 Launches Disturbed Due to Lockdown

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M51 Launch Pushed to September Due to Production Issues: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
  2. OnePlus Set to Launch Its ‘Affordable’ Phone First in India, Europe in July
  3. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  4. Sony Launches WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A51 Gets Cashback, No-Cost EMI Offers in India
  6. OnePlus Nord Moniker Seems to Have Received Official Confirmation
  7. Dell G7 Series Gaming Laptops With 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  8. Simple Methods to Convert PDF to Excel for Free
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo, Tencent Team Up on Pokemon Unite Battler
  2. OnePlus Nord Moniker Accidentally ‘Confirmed’ by Company, Teaser Page Surfaces on Amazon India
  3. NASA Renames Washington HQ for Hidden Figures Trailblazer Mary Jackson
  4. Realme 2 Pro Starts Receiving Android 10-Based Realme UI Update in India
  5. Motorola Event to Take Place on July 7, Motorola Edge Lite Launch Expected: Report
  6. ISRO Says Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan, 10 Launches Disturbed Due to Lockdown
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51 Launch Pushed to September Due to Production Issues: Report
  8. Rasbhari Trailer Out, Full Series Already Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  9. E-Commerce Sites in India to Consider Listing of 'Country of Origin' Label on Products
  10. Google's New Default Privacy Setting Wipes User Location, Web History After 18 Months
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com