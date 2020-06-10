Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M51 Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 675 SoC, 8GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy M51 has been listed on Geekbench with model number SM-M515F.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 June 2020 16:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy M51 is tipped to launch next month

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to run on Android 10 OS
  • The phone is tipped to sport triple rear cameras at the back
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 may come with an 6.5-inch Infinity-O display

Samsung Galaxy M51 has been spotted on Geekbench. The phone is tipped to launch next month, and has been leaked on multiple occasions in the past. The listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with part number SM6150. This model number is associated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor that is seen on the Galaxy M40 as well. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to be the successor for the Samsung Galaxy M40 phone launched last year in June.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has been listed on Geekbench with model number SM-M515F. The listing suggests that the phone will run on the latest Android 10 operating system, likely based on the One UI software tweaks. The phone, as mentioned, is listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor with the base frequency clocked at 1.8GHz. The Geekbench listing also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M51 may pack an 8GB of RAM. The single-core score of the phone is listed to be at 546 points and the multi-core score is listed to be at 1,784 points.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is reported to be a mid-range device, and reports suggest a July launch. However, India launch may see a delay given the rise of coronavirus cases in the country. Some reports suggest that Galaxy M51 is likely to be a rebranded version of Galaxy A51 launched in India in January, and will come "with some hardware and design changes," such as a "massive battery."

Past render leaks suggest an Infinity-O display with the selfie camera cut out placed on the top left of the screen and triple rear cameras at the back. The phone is seen to come with a rear fingerprint sensor. Leaked specifications include a 6.5-inch flat display. An earlier report also suggests that there is a slight chance that the Galaxy M51 may be called the Galaxy M41.

The Korean giant has not launched a phone named Samsung Galaxy M50 at all. So if the Galaxy M51 were to be unveiled, it is expected to be the successor of the Galaxy M40 that was launched last year.







 
 



