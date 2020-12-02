Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy A31 have started receiving the One UI 2.5 update that brings with it the November 2020 Android Security Patch, as per a report. It is based on Android 10 and has improvements for the smartphone and some fixes. The One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy M51 is reportedly rolling out to devices in Egypt, India, Iraq, Russia, and Ukraine. The update for Galaxy A31, meanwhile, is rolling out to devices in South Korea.

According to a report by SamMobile, the One UI 2.5 update for Samsung Galaxy M51 carries firmware version M515FXXU1BTK4, while the update for Samsung Galaxy A31 carries firmware version A315NKSU1BTK2. The update brings with it the usual One UI 2.5 features for Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy A31, which includes improved keyboard setting, Bitmoji support with the Always-On display, and Google navigational gestures related to third party apps.

You can download the update by tapping on the notification once it comes to your phone. If you haven't received a notification yet, you can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install to check and install the software.

As per the report, the UI 2.5 update for Samsung Galaxy M51 in India doesn't include the features that let you select the duration of Single Take videos and photos and has no new Wi-Fi indicators as well.

Samsung is currently testing Android 11-based One UI 3.0 but is continuing to update its smartphones to One UI 2.5 with the latest security patch. The South Korean tech giant may release One UI 3.5 sometime this month.

