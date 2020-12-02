Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy A31 Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With November 2020 Security Patch: Report

The One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy M51 is also reportedly rolling out in Egypt, India, Iraq, Russia, and Ukraine.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 2 December 2020 13:15 IST
The Android 10 based One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy M51 carries firmware version M515FXXU1BTK4

Highlights
  • The update for Galaxy M51 carries firmware version M515FXXU1BTK4
  • The update for Galaxy A31 carries firmware version A315NKSU1BTK2
  • The One UI 2.5 update is based on Android 10

Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy A31 have started receiving the One UI 2.5 update that brings with it the November 2020 Android Security Patch, as per a report. It is based on Android 10 and has improvements for the smartphone and some fixes. The One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy M51 is reportedly rolling out to devices in Egypt, India, Iraq, Russia, and Ukraine. The update for Galaxy A31, meanwhile, is rolling out to devices in South Korea.

According to a report by SamMobile, the One UI 2.5 update for Samsung Galaxy M51 carries firmware version M515FXXU1BTK4, while the update for Samsung Galaxy A31 carries firmware version A315NKSU1BTK2. The update brings with it the usual One UI 2.5 features for Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy A31, which includes improved keyboard setting, Bitmoji support with the Always-On display, and Google navigational gestures related to third party apps.

You can download the update by tapping on the notification once it comes to your phone. If you haven't received a notification yet, you can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install to check and install the software.

As per the report, the UI 2.5 update for Samsung Galaxy M51 in India doesn't include the features that let you select the duration of Single Take videos and photos and has no new Wi-Fi indicators as well.

Samsung is currently testing Android 11-based One UI 3.0 but is continuing to update its smartphones to One UI 2.5 with the latest security patch. The South Korean tech giant may release One UI 3.5 sometime this month.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tanishka Sodhi

