Samsung Galaxy M-range, which was previously rumoured to replace the company's online-exclusive Galaxy On-series family, has now been reported to debut with two new offerings carrying model numbers SM-M205F and SM-M305F. These could be called the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30. The company could also have the Galaxy M50 with an AMOLED display. Storage options of the new models have also been leaked. Alongside having plans for the Galaxy M-series models, the South Korean giant was already reported to be set to kill its Galaxy J-series family and integrate its price points into the Galaxy A family. That strategy could help the company streamline its lower-end models and bring newer options to take on Chinese vendors, including Xiaomi and Huawei sub-brand Honor.

SamMobile reports that Samsung will bring two new Galaxy M models. While the SM-M205F is said to have 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options, the SM-M305F will reportedly come in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. Both models are said to have dual-SIM variants, though their single-SIM models could also arrive in some countries.

A separate report by ETNews claims that Samsung will have not just two but three new models in its Galaxy M range that will be called the Galaxy M50, Galaxy M30, and Galaxy M20. The Galaxy M50 is likely to be the high-end model in the new series with an AMOLED display panel, while the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 are said to have LCD panels. The smartphone maker is also said to have plans to bring LCD panels to the new Galaxy A models next year. This makes sense as the company was previously found to have plans to ditch the affordable Galaxy J-series range and integrate its price points into the Galaxy A family.

The changes in the Galaxy lineup could help Samsung make the competition tougher for Honor and Xiaomi that both are actively bringing new models to markets such as China and India to take on Galaxy smartphones. Also, the move to switch to LCD panels from AMOLED displays is likely to give a boost to the production of affordable smartphones by the company and give enough margins to generate better revenue over time.