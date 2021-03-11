Technology News
  • Samsung Galaxy M42 Spotted on Wi Fi Alliance, Bluetooth SIG, May Be Rebrand of Galaxy A42 5G

Samsung Galaxy M42 Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, Bluetooth SIG, May Be Rebrand of Galaxy A42 5G

The new Samsung Galaxy M42 smartphone is also speculated to come with a 64-megapixel primary camera.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 March 2021 17:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy M42 Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, Bluetooth SIG, May Be Rebrand of Galaxy A42 5G

Samsung Galaxy M42 is tipped to run on Android 11

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M42 may support dual-band Wi-Fi
  • The phone is listed with the model number SM-M426B
  • Samsung Galaxy M42 may support Bluetooth v5.0

Samsung Galaxy M42 specifications have been spotted in online listings. The upcoming handset in the Galaxy M range has now been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG listing. The Bluetooth SIG listing indicates that the Samsung Galaxy M42 may launch as a rebranded Samsung Galaxy A42 5G model in a few markets. The Bluetooth listing also confirms that the phone may be the first in the Galaxy M series to support 5G connectivity. Apart from this, the Wi-Fi Alliance listing also reveals some key specifications of the phone.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy M42 has been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance website with the model number SM-M426B. The listing reveals that the phone will run on Android 11 and support dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz). It is listed to support Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac connectivity as well. Apart from this, the Wi-Fi Alliance listing reveals little else and just hints that the Samsung Galaxy M42 is a work in progress and may launch in the near future.

Samsung Galaxy M42 has also been spotted on Bluetooth SIG site. This phone is listed with the product name Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, but comes with the model number SM-M426B/DS. This hints that the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G may launch as the Samsung Galaxy M42 in a few markets. This means that the Samsung Galaxy M42 may support 5G connectivity, the first in the Galaxy M range to do so. The Bluetooth SIG listing tips Bluetooth version 5.0 support as well.

The phone has been spotted on several certification sites, including BIS, hinting that the Samsung Galaxy M42 may launch in India as well. The phone is tipped to pack a large 6,000mAh battery and come with 128GB of onboard storage. The new Samsung Galaxy M42 smartphone is also speculated to come with a 64-megapixel primary camera.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M42, Samsung Galaxy M42 Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360.
