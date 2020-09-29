Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M42, Galaxy M12s Tipped to be Under Development, Could Launch Soon

Samsung Galaxy M42 may feature a 64-megapixel primary camera.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 29 September 2020 10:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy M42, Galaxy M12s Tipped to be Under Development, Could Launch Soon

Samsung Galaxy M51 was launched in India on September 10

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M42 may feature 128GB of onboard storage
  • Samsung Galaxy M12s could carry model number SM-M127F
  • Samsung reportedly halted production on Galaxy M41

Samsung Galaxy M42 and Galaxy M12s are currently in the company's pipeline, according to a report. While the report tipped a few specifications for the Galaxy M42, not many details were revealed for the Galaxy M21s. Samsung recently launched the M51 in India earlier this month, and was earlier reported to have halted the development of the Galaxy M41. The latest report suggests that the South Korean tech giant is continuing to make new additions to its M series of smartphones and plans to launch the new handsets within this year.

In its report, SamMobile cited sources who said that Samsung has started working on the Galaxy M42 and the Galaxy M12s. The two handsets will reportedly carry model numbers SM-M425F and SM-M127F, respectively.

The SM-M425F, expected to be launched as the Galaxy M42, may feature a 64-megapixel primary camera and 128GB of onboard storage. Work on its software is already under development, suggesting a launch before the year ends. Details on the SM-M127F were not revealed yet. However, the report speculates that the alleged Galaxy M12s may carry entry-level specifications.

While the Galaxy M42 appears to be in the production pipeline, Samsung had reportedly stopped production on the Galaxy M41 smartphone earlier in June. However, in the following month, the Samsung Galaxy M41 with model number EB-BM415ABY reportedly surfaced on China's 3C certification website. The same model number was also spotted on Safety Korea site that showed a photo of the phone's 6,800mAh battery. Going by the certifications, it can be speculated that the Galaxy M41 could indeed be launched soon.

In other Samsung-related news, the company launched its mid-range Galaxy M51 in India on September 10. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It comes with a quad rear camera setup, highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary shooter. For selfies, the phone sports a 32-megapixel snapper at the front. Priced at Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB+128GB storage model, the Galaxy M51 is offered in Celestial Black and Electric Blue colour options

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M42, Samsung Galaxy M42 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M12s, Samsung Galaxy M41, Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Samsung Galaxy M42, Galaxy M12s Tipped to be Under Development, Could Launch Soon
