Samsung Galaxy M42 and Galaxy M12s are currently in the company's pipeline, according to a report. While the report tipped a few specifications for the Galaxy M42, not many details were revealed for the Galaxy M21s. Samsung recently launched the M51 in India earlier this month, and was earlier reported to have halted the development of the Galaxy M41. The latest report suggests that the South Korean tech giant is continuing to make new additions to its M series of smartphones and plans to launch the new handsets within this year.

In its report, SamMobile cited sources who said that Samsung has started working on the Galaxy M42 and the Galaxy M12s. The two handsets will reportedly carry model numbers SM-M425F and SM-M127F, respectively.

The SM-M425F, expected to be launched as the Galaxy M42, may feature a 64-megapixel primary camera and 128GB of onboard storage. Work on its software is already under development, suggesting a launch before the year ends. Details on the SM-M127F were not revealed yet. However, the report speculates that the alleged Galaxy M12s may carry entry-level specifications.

While the Galaxy M42 appears to be in the production pipeline, Samsung had reportedly stopped production on the Galaxy M41 smartphone earlier in June. However, in the following month, the Samsung Galaxy M41 with model number EB-BM415ABY reportedly surfaced on China's 3C certification website. The same model number was also spotted on Safety Korea site that showed a photo of the phone's 6,800mAh battery. Going by the certifications, it can be speculated that the Galaxy M41 could indeed be launched soon.

In other Samsung-related news, the company launched its mid-range Galaxy M51 in India on September 10. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It comes with a quad rear camera setup, highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary shooter. For selfies, the phone sports a 32-megapixel snapper at the front. Priced at Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB+128GB storage model, the Galaxy M51 is offered in Celestial Black and Electric Blue colour options

