Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Support Page Goes Live in India, Launch Expected Soon

Galaxy M42 5G has been spotted on various certification site including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Wi-Fi Alliance, and Bluetooth SIG.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 29 March 2021 18:27 IST
Samsung has been firming up its midrange portfolio with a number of new devices

Highlights
  • Galaxy M42 5G was spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance
  • Last year, the same gadget had cleared the 3C and DEKRA certification
  • The model number SM-A426B/DS pertaining to Galaxy A42 5G was also listed

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G India support page has gone live on the Samsung website here, suggesting that the smartphone may soon be making its debut in India. The page doesn't reveal any further information about the phone including the phone's launch date. However, we do know more about the phone, because the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has been spotted on various certification site including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Wi-Fi Alliance, and Bluetooth SIG. The Samsung Galaxy A42 has also been spotted on some of these listings, although more details of that phone are still awaited.

As per Samsung India's support page a phone with model number SM-M426B/DS has been listed. This model number is supposedly that of Galaxy M42 5G's because the same model had recently gained the required BIS certification. Apart from the BIS certification, the Galaxy M42 5G was also spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, and Bluetooth SIG certifications a while ago.

Last year, the same smartphone had cleared the 3C and DEKRA certification. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is rumoured to run on the Android 11 OS and have a 64-megapixel rear camera, with a storage capacity of 128GB, and a 6000mAh battery capacity. Further details regarding the specs of Galaxy M42 5G remain unknown as of now.

While we're waiting on more information about the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and the likely soon to launch Galaxy A42 5G, Samsung has been firming up its midrange portfolio with a number of new devices.

For instance, the Samsung Galaxy F62 was launched in India in February 2021. It is the latest model in F-series that was introduced in October last year with the launch of the Galaxy F41. The Samsung Galaxy F62 featured a hole-punch display design and carried quad rear cameras. The model also came with an octa-core Exynos 9825 Soc that debuted on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Samsung, Samsung India
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in ...More
