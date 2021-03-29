Samsung Galaxy M42 5G India support page has gone live on the Samsung website here, suggesting that the smartphone may soon be making its debut in India. The page doesn't reveal any further information about the phone including the phone's launch date. However, we do know more about the phone, because the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has been spotted on various certification site including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Wi-Fi Alliance, and Bluetooth SIG. The Samsung Galaxy A42 has also been spotted on some of these listings, although more details of that phone are still awaited.

As per Samsung India's support page a phone with model number SM-M426B/DS has been listed. This model number is supposedly that of Galaxy M42 5G's because the same model had recently gained the required BIS certification. Apart from the BIS certification, the Galaxy M42 5G was also spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, and Bluetooth SIG certifications a while ago.

Last year, the same smartphone had cleared the 3C and DEKRA certification. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is rumoured to run on the Android 11 OS and have a 64-megapixel rear camera, with a storage capacity of 128GB, and a 6000mAh battery capacity. Further details regarding the specs of Galaxy M42 5G remain unknown as of now.

While we're waiting on more information about the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and the likely soon to launch Galaxy A42 5G, Samsung has been firming up its midrange portfolio with a number of new devices.

For instance, the Samsung Galaxy F62 was launched in India in February 2021. It is the latest model in F-series that was introduced in October last year with the launch of the Galaxy F41. The Samsung Galaxy F62 featured a hole-punch display design and carried quad rear cameras. The model also came with an octa-core Exynos 9825 Soc that debuted on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series.

