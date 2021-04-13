Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is anticipated to be unveiled soon and a fresh leak gives us key details regarding the phone's price in the Indian market. Information regarding the phone's availability and a few key specifications have also leaked online. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G was recently leaked in video teasers that suggested support for 5G connectivity on the phone – the first Galaxy M-range smartphone to do so. The phone is additionally tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

IANS cites industry sources to report that the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G may be priced in India between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000. The phone is tipped to be made available on Amazon India, Samsung India online store, and partnered retail outlets as well.

This phone will be the first in the Galaxy M range to support 5G connectivity and support Knox security. Samsung Knox is a multi-layered security solution for smartphones that defends the most sensitive information from malware and malicious threats. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and it may feature 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

The video teasers leaked recently hint at an imminent launch of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, although the company hasn't made any official announcements yet. The teasers featured the company's Monster mascot synonymous the Galaxy M range. The phone is tipped to run on Android 11 OS, have up to 128GB storage capacity, and a 64-megapixel main rear camera. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is expected to pack a large 6,000mAh battery.

Past reports claim the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G may be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy A42 5G that debuted in September last year. However, these leaked specifications suggest that the Galaxy M42 5G may see slight tweaks in camera and battery. The phone has also been spotted on several certification sites, including NFC, Wi-Fi Alliance, and even BIS hinting that the launch may not be too far. Samsung should make an announcement around the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G soon.

